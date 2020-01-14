A series of new AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU benchmarks have appeared in the 3DMark database and they show some really strong graphics performance against Intel's Ice Lake with Gen 11 GPUs. The new benchmarks were spotted by TUM_APISAK and ROGAME who are doing an incredible job at digging out these hidden gems from various online databases.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU's 7nm Vega GPU Destroys Intel Ice Lake's Gen 11 GPU In Various Graphics Benchmarks

In our coverage for the AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family launch, we spotted that in the benchmarks that AMD provided, the new processors got a huge increase in graphics performance over the 2nd Generation Piccaso lineup. Both processor lineups are essentially featuring the same Vega graphics architecture but deliver a major boost on the new 7nm design.

AMD's own, Robert Hallock, came forward to unveil that 7nm allowed AMD to scale up the overall performance of the Vega core, increasing each individual compute unit (CU) performance by up to 59%. The 7nm process node also allowed AMD to push for higher GPU clocks (up to 17% higher) than 12nm, along with a new power shift and similar power enhancements that help deliver better performance than the previous Vega iGPUs.

Because the schedules just didn't line up. But each Vega CU in 3rd Gen Mobile is 59% faster than 2nd Gen. — Robert Hallock? (@Thracks) January 9, 2020

Robert also answered the question we have been asking for so long, why wasn't Navi featured on Renoir. To this, Robert replied that the schedules just didn't lineup but we would eventually see a Navi powered APU family in the future as confirmed by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, herself. Coming to the benchmarks now, we have a few results from 3DMark and UserBenchmark for the 4800U and the 4700U.









In 3DMark 11, the Ryzen 7 4800U is 10% faster than the Intel Core i7-1065G7 with Iris Pro graphics. The Ryzen 7 4700U is also around 2% faster while being a lower tier chip. In CPU Physics results, a Ryzen 7 4800U is up to 30% faster but that is mainly due to its higher frequency & higher number of cores/threads. However, this changes quickly as in another benchmark, the Core i7-10750H has only a 15% lead over the Ryzen 7 4800U despite having a 45% higher clock speed and a higher TDP figure too (45W vs 15W).

There's also another benchmark showcasing two different Ryzen 7 4800U results, the one on the higher end has a 20% lead in graphics and 7% lead in CPU performance which might indicate the 25W cTDP (Configurable TDP) laptop design.

Compared to the Ryzen 7 3700U, the Ryzen 7 4800U features a 25% higher graphics performance and 65% higher CPU performance, all the more doing so with higher efficiency than Picasso chips. Moving on to the UserBenchmark scores, we see a similar result with the AMD Radeon Vega GPUs outpacing an Intel Iris Plus graphics chip with up to 34% better performance. All of this goes off to show that while Navi on Ryzen 4000 APUs would have been pretty awesome, AMD still managed to an incredible job in the graphics department with the 2nd iteration of Vega on 7nm.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 TBD TBD TBD 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 45W AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

This makes me all the more excited for upcoming Ryzen 4000 APU based laptops which are expected to ship in Q1 2020 with 100+ models shipping in the entirety of 2020. We would definitely be seeing some major action between AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobility and Intel's 10nm+ based Tiger Lake family in the months ahead. We also have some Tiger Lake benchmarks that we want to talk about so stay tuned for the article on it soon.

