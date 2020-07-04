The first performance benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G APU which is also the flagship of the Renoir lineup have leaked out. The latest benchmarks come straight from ITCooker (via Xfastest HK unit) where the processor was tested for its multitasking capabilities.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir APU Benchmarked - 65W & 8 Core Chip Ends Up Matching the Ryzen 7 3800X 95W 8 Core CPU

The benchmarks come just a few days after ITCooker posted the first pictures of the Ryzen 7 4700G APU along with CPU-z screenshots over at his Facebook profile. The user did state that we will see benchmarks soon and they are finally here. Once again, the chip is the final retail unit of the Ryzen 7 4700G APU so this is more or less the final performance you are looking at.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Specs

The CPU-Z screenshot he provided shows that the Ryzen 7 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Benchmarks

The performance of the chip is reported within the Cinebench R20 and Cinebench R15 multi-core tests. The platform used was the ASRock B550 Taichi with 16 GB of DDR4 memory. In Cinebench R20, the CPU scores 5102 points while in Cinebench R15, the CPU scores 2168 points. Both tests were carried out in multi-core scenarios.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir 8 Core APU Cinebench R20:

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir 8 Core APU Cinebench R15:

Comparing the score with existing Ryzen CPUs, we see that the Ryzen 7 4700G is matching the performance of the Ryzen 7 3800X which scores around 5000 points in Cinebench R20 & 2100 points within the Cinebench R15 benchmark. The Ryzen 7 3800X is an 8 core & 16 thread part which has a TDP configured at 95W whereas the Ryzen 7 4700G is an 8 core & 16 thread part, configured at 65W. This is truly impressive of the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU lineup.

We've previously seen an overclock of up to DDR4-5400 MHz with AMD's Ryzen 7 4700G and some really impressive memory latency & bandwidth results with the Ryzen 7 4700GE on the B550 & the X570 platforms, respectively. The AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs are planned for launch in the coming month so we will definitely hear more in the coming week when AMD will also intro its Ryzen 3000XT 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs.