The first AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs have started showing up in the wild and one such sample has been spotted by hardware leaker, _Rogame. Based on the 7nm architecture, the Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs (essentially an APU) will feature the new Zen 2 CPU and enhanced Vega cores to deliver much better performance than existing 12nm Ryzen 3000 'Picasso' chips.

AMD's Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPU 'Renoir' With Zen 2 Cores and Vega GPU Spotted In The Wild - Tested on A B550 Motherboard

The AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' lineup shouldn't be confused with the Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs which we will get later this year. The Ryzen 4000 CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture are known as Vermeer whereas the Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 lineup is known as Renoir. The Ryzen 4000 family is soon going to launch on the mobility front with the 3rd Gen Renoir high-performance and low-power chips but it looks like Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' desktop parts are also well on their way for entry and budget-tier PCs.

The First True AMD B550 Chipset PCIe Gen 4.0 Motherboard For Ryzen CPUs Pictured & Detailed

An AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop CPU was spotted by _Rogame, running on a Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AC motherboard. The AMD B550 and A520 chipset-based motherboards are expected to launch soon in the coming months. The CPU which is an early sample features a base clock of 3.5 GHz and has a GPU clock of 1750 MHz. This is the same clock speed as the Ryzen 7 4800H and the Ryzen 9 4900H which may indicate that the chip is utilizing an 8 CU design with 512 cores. The enhanced Vega graphics chip onboard the APU will deliver a good boost in performance over the 12nm Ryzen 3000G series parts.

The core and thread configuration for this chip isn't mentioned but the overall score for this part is reported at 5659 points in 3DMark 11. Following is a comparison with the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series parts in the same benchmark.

3DMark 11 Overall Performance Benchmark:

AMD Ryzen 4000G Series Desktop CPU - 5659 points

5659 points AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 'Renoir' Mobile CPU - 6309 points

6309 points AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 'Renoir' Mobile CPU - 5713 points

The score is definitely lower than the 15W mobile parts whereas the Ryzen 4000G series CPUs will operate at 45-65W TDPs. One important thing mentioned in the leak is that the chip was tested on DDR4-2133 MHz which explains the much lower score. AMD's CPUs with Vega graphics scale well with higher frequency memory and 2133 MHz isn't what I would call fast memory at all. It's a bare standard falling in with JEDEC's specs so we can expect the final performance of the Ryzen 4000G series to be much higher. Also, we don't know what specific core/thread config this chip is running so that's also a factor to consider.

Intel Believes EU Commission ‘Got It Wrong’, Seeks to Reopen the Case for Sidelining AMD

Regardless, we can expect the Ryzen 4000 series 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs to launch in the second half of 2020 for budget platforms such as the B550 and A520 motherboards. They would definitely be targetting similar price points as their predecessors under $150 US.

What do you want to see in AMD's next-gen desktop APUs? Higher CPU Core Count

Higher GPU Core Count

Higher Clock Speeds

Better Power Efficiency

Better Graphics Capabilities

Higher Overclock Capbilities View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.