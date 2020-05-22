AMD is rumored to be preparing two new desktop CPUs for its Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' family, the Ryzen 7 3850X & the Ryzen 7 3750X. From the looks of it, these CPUs could be designed to tackle Intel's newly released Core i9-10900K & Core i7-10700K while reducing prices on existing Ryzen 3000 CPUs.

AMD Allegedly Releasing Ryzen 7 3850X & Ryzen 7 3750X 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPUs In Response To Intel's Comet Lake CPUs

According to HXL (Via Videocardz), AMD is going to offer two new SKUs as part of what the rumor mill is suggesting to be a 'Mattise Refresh' family. The family will include the same 7nm Zen 2 CPU architecture but with a slightly tuned architecture. The Ryzen 7 3850X and Ryzen 7 3750X are said to be part of this family.

There are no details or specifications mentioned for these two parts but it is alleged that both chips could be announced on the 16th of June with a retail launch on 7th July. From what I can see, these CPUs might be a response to Intel's Core i7-10700K & Core i9-10900K. While the Ryzen 3000 CPUs already offer great performance and value versus Intel's 10th Gen family as seen in our test results here, there's still some room for improvement. While AMD can't offer a clock boost on existing 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs, it is possible that slightly enhanced variants, which these CPUs seemingly look like from their codenames, might be a proper answer before AMD takes a huge leap with its Zen 3 CPU architecture later this year.

The AMD Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X (if real) will be replacing the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X. Both current-gen CPUs feature 8 cores and 16 threads and it is likely that the new parts are going to retain the core configuration while offering a clock boost. AMD could do a 10 core and 20 thread variant through a unique chiplet configuration that directly competes with 10th Gen Core i9-10900K CPU that also features the same core configuration. In that case, a 10 core Ryzen 7 3850X will ideally sit between the Ryzen 7 3700X and the Ryzen 9 3900X.

At the same time, AMD's existing processors will get a huge drop in prices which is expected prior to the release of Ryzen 4000 (Zen 3 / Vermeer) desktop CPUs. AMD already gave a huge price cut on its Ryzen 9 3900X which dropped to around $400 US just a day after the launch of the 10th Gen Core i9-10900K. Again, the information is just a rumor so treat it with a slight pinch of salt but not saying it isn't interesting. We will keep you posted if we get any more information on the said 3rd Gen 'Mattise Refresh' CPUs.