AMD Slashes Ryzen 9 3900X CPU Pricing In The Wake Of Intel’s 10th Generation Launch

AMD has just dropped prices of its AMD Ryzen 9 3900X in a tit-for-tat response to Intel's 10th generation launch (via TweakTown). The Ryzen 9 3900X was originally launched at an MSRP of $500 but is now available for $420 at Amazon. At $500 and 10 cores, the Intel's flagship Core i9 10900K is priced at roughly $50 per core while the newly priced AMD Ryzen 9 3900X clocks in at just $35 per core.

AMD drops Ryzen R9 3900X price - as low as $409 on Amazon

AMD's Ryzen R9 390X represents absolutely great value for gamers at this pricing - assuming you can find compatible motherboards in stock. The company has been dominating AMD's best selling processors list for quite some time and this is only going to add fuel to the fire. It also begs the question of whether we are about to see the start of a pricing war with Intel should they choose to reply to the price cuts and offer their own channel discounts.

The Intel 10900K has an advantage over AMD's offering in gaming performance (primarily because of the higher clock speeds) but is slower in everything else - making the AMD part a more rounded approach to a build. AMD's R9 3900X is a 12-Core / 24-Thread CPU built on TSMC's 7nm process and featuring the company's Zen 2 process. It can boost up to 4.6GHz and provides excellent value for money at just $35 per core. The only problem right now is that AMD motherboards are flying off the shelves like hotcakes and their availability is sorely limited.

Keep in mind that pricing on Amazon is dynamic so it is unclear to us just how much of the price drop was given by AMD (in terms of channel discounts) and how much of it has already been marked up by Amazon's pricing algorithm. In either case, it looks like as always, it is getting ever cheaper to own AMD products. With the company planning to launch Zen 3 later this year, I have no doubts that we will see pricing for Zen 2 based parts get even more affordable as time passes. Now if only the motherboard manufacturers would get their act together so customers can actually capitalize on the opportunity.