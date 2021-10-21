AMD Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ APU With RDNA 2 GPU Destroys Intel & NVIDIA Competition in New Benchmarks

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APUs with RDNA 2 GPUs have started popping up in benchmarks & the most recent entry shows impressive performance against Intel & NVIDIA counterparts.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APU With Integrated RDNA 2 Graphics Destroys NVIDIA & Intel GPUs In Latest Benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 6000 series (also known as the Rembrandt family of processors) will utilize Zen 3+ core structure in conjunction with newer RDNA 2, or Navi 2, graphics. AMD's newer chips are to keep the same amount of cores as the previous Cezanne (Ryzen 5000 series) processors, with the exception of an improvement in clock speed thanks to an optimized process node.

Intel (INTC) Q3 2021 Earnings: Data-Center Group, Mobileye, and IOTG Break Records

AMD expects their Rembrandt family to be imperative to their market since their APUs are to be the beginning of the company's plan to "leverage Navi 2 (RDNA 2) graphics as well as support for DDR5 memory."

UserBenchmark revealed the Corsair Xenomorph device for their benchmark testing, a possible new Mini-PC from Corsair. It is unknown whether this new PC is going to be released or if the company decides to look into laptops for gaming, a market not currently accessed by Corsair. The information from the UserBenchmark test also showed the specific FP7 socket which is speculated to be created for the newest platform made specifically for the Ryzen 6000 family. The CPU listed does not have a specific name or designation for it, except for the code "100-000000518-41_N OPN" currently being used. If speculations are close to actual reality, it is possible we are seeing a Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HS or HX model. What was detected was that it was carrying 8 cores with 16 threads.

Reports state that the AMD Zen 3+ APU has a base clock of 3.1GHz, and is capable of being boosted to as high as 3.9GHz. However, on the benchmark test, the OPN code reads 4.1GHz. It is possible what we are seeing being tested is an ES version (Engineering Sample), similar to a report we reported earlier this month. According to Tom's Hardware , "UserBenchmark is known for being a biased benchmark tool," so any findings may lead more positively towards AMD than Intel.

Core i7-11800H Ryzen 7 5800H 100-000000518-41_N Memory Score 70 Pts 76.6 Pts 67.9 Pts 1-Core Score 161 Pts 132 Pts 111 Pts 2-Core Score 315 Pts 257 Pts 228 Pts 4-Core Score 592 Pts 496 Pts 399 Pts 8-Core Score 995 Pts 875 Pts 740 Pts

The table shows that the Ryzen 7 5800H series performed higher than the unknown CPU by close to 19% in the single-core testing and 18% in the octa-core testing. There is speculation that the chip, being an ES copy, could not perform at the expected final version or that the unknown chip was combined with one DDR5-4800 C40 SO-DIMM memory module, meaning that the dual-channel operations were not accessible and the latency of the memory showed that it was higher on the Ryzen 6000 CPU. In configuration standpoints, the Ryzen 7 5800H was lower in latency of memory by about 13% when compared to the Ryzen 6000.

The i7-11800H Core processor, also known as Tiger Lake, outperformed the Ryzen 6000 CPU on both single-core and octa-core standpoints. On the single-core score, it performed at 45% and the octa-core at 34% with a 3% higher latency of memory.

NVIDIA Fixes DisplayID Bug for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & 3060 GPUs Through Firmware Update

1CFA 0004 GeForce MX350 Iris Xe DG1 Lighting 29.5 FPS 24.8 FPS 23.6 FPS Reflection 131 FPS 26.6 FPS 27.2 FPS MRender 9.7 FPS 17.3 FPS 29.2 FPS Gravity 33.7 FPS 24.2 FPS 31.6 FPS

Graphically, AMD's Ryzen 6000 APU "appeared with an RDNA 2 iGPU (1CFA 0004) with 512MB of shared memory." However, the testing was unable to find the CU numbers (Compute Units) or clock speed. In the lighting, reflection, and gravity tests of AMD's RDNA 2 integrated GPU, it outperformed the Intel Iris Xe DG1, 25% better in lighting, 382% better in reflection, and 7% better in gravity testing. Intel outperformed AMD, however, in the MRender benchmark test by 201%.

AMD is set to release its Ryzen 6000 during some time in 2022. In fact, we should see a release in the first half of next year if the reports are true.

Source: Benchleaks, UserBenchmark, Tom's Hardware