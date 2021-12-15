AMD Ryzen 6000U ‘Rembrandt’ APU Shows Up With DDR5 Memory Support In ASUS’s Next-Gen Vivobook, Faster Than Ryzen 7 5800U

ASUS's next-gen laptops with AMD Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APUs have once again leaked out and this time over at the BAPCo benchmark repository.

ASUS's Next-Gen Vivobook With AMD Ryzen 6000U 'Rembrandt' APU & DDR5 Memory Spotted, Faster Than AMD's Ryzen 5000U Flagship

The AMD Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APUs will get a major update in the form of Zen 3+ CPU & RDNA 2 GPU cores when they are introduced at CES 2022 on 4th of January. We have seen some listings of the high-end Ryzen 6000H lineup before but this time, we focus on the entry-level AMD Ryzen 6000 U-series parts.

MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.5 BETA BIOS Update For X570 & B550 Motherboards

Discovered by Benchleaks in BAPCo, an AMD APU codenamed '100-000000560-40_Y' has popped up with 8 cores and 16 threads. It is stated to feature a clock speed of 4.0 GHz as per the identifier and was running within the ASUS M3402RA laptop. The M3401 series has been specific to the ASUS Vivobook series so it's easy to tell that the M3402 lineup will feature the next AMD Ryzen upgrade. Other components include 16 GB of DDR5-4800 memory running in dual-channel mode & a display resolution of 2560x1600.





As for performance, the AMD Ryzen 6000U 'Rembrandt' APU scored a respectable 1436 points overall. I have come to the conclusion that this is a Ryzen 6000U part and not Ryzen 6000H because the existing ASUS Vivobook platform is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000U 'Cezanne' chips and since it is mostly productivity and mainstream light-weight notebook design, it is unlikely that ASUS will be shipping it with the higher-end Ryzen 6000H SKUs as those are reserved for TUF Gaming & ROG lineup of laptops.

Comparing performance to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U in the same benchmark, the new laptop is around 4% faster and this is without proper optimizations and we also have to consider that this is currently an engineering sample so who knows if the chip was operating as intended. Regardless, it is a very good showcase and almost comes close to the Ryzen 9 5980HX in the same benchmark & that's a 54W chip. The Zen 3+ cores will really flex their muscles on the laptop platform plus we can also expect some really stunning performance from the integrated RDNA 2 cores that will push the graphics performance to almost current discrete graphics cards.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap: