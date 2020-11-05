AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPU's gaming performance benchmarks have leaked ahead of their launch today by YouTuber, Pichau. The benchmarks show the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X sitting comfortably ahead of their Intel 10th Generation rivals in a range of gaming titles.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs Destroy Intel 10th Gen Lineup in Leaked Gaming Benchmarks

The benchmarks were carried out on similar test platforms which featured the three AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, Intel's Core i9-10900K 10 Core CPU (stock & overclock), and the Ryzen 5 3600 XT Zen 2 Desktop CPU. The test platform consisted of 16 GB of DDR4-3600 MHz (Team group T-Force) memory, a 1 TB CARDEA Z440 SSD, a 1050W Fonte PSU, and the respective B550 and Z490 motherboards for each processor. The processors were tested with a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

Coming straight to the tests, there are a total of 15 titles that were tested at a resolution of 1080p. In almost all titles, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, even the Ryzen 5 5600X, were able to out-perform Intel's Core i9-10900K and that too at overclocked speeds of 5.0 GHz. The only exceptions were GTA V, Red Dead Redemption II, and Strange Brigade in which the Intel Core i9-10900K beat all three Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs with huge margins.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU vs Intel Core i9-10900K Game Performance Tests:

































Following is the 15 game average from the tests published by the tech outlet:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs 15 Game Average (Pichau)

Average FPS 1% Low FPS Average 1% Low Ryzen 5900X (Stock) 184 103 107% 101% Core i9-10900K (OC 5 Ghz) 177 102 103% 100% Core i9-10900K (Stock) 172 102 100% 100% Ryzen 5800X (Stock) 184 101 107% 99% Ryzen 5600X (Stock) 181 100 105% 98% Ryzen 3600X (Stock) 157 94 91% 92%

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU Full Review Leaks Out Too

In addition to the gaming performance results, the first review of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 CPU has also leaked out by ITHardware (via Videocardz). The site claims to have a sample of the chip but no CPU was shown. The CPU was tested on an MSI MEG X570 ACE motherboard which was equipped with 32 GB of DDR4-3600 MHz memory along with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 CPU Benchmarked by Early Owner, Excellent Overclocker & Hits Up To 4.85 GHz Across All 6 Cores

In terms of overclocking, the CPU was pushed to a stable overclock of 4.8 GHz with 1.275V. We already saw the CPU running at 4.75 GHz on air cooling and 4.85 GHz on water-cooling yesterday. The CPU was unable to hit 4.9 GHz which might be the limit for the 6 core chip since it was also being pumped with 1.4 Volts.

Before moving to the performance results, the Tech outlet also carried out temperature & power measurements for the CPU. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X runs much cooler than the Ryzen 5 3600X & sees a temperature reduction of 14C over its predecessor. When overclocked, the CPU is 9C hotter than the stock Ryzen 5 3600X and 2C hotter than an overclocked Ryzen 5 3600X. We should also keep in mind that the Ryzen 5 3600X didn't have as much of an overclocking headroom as the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Temperatures:

Power numbers see a 20-25W drop over the Ryzen 5 3600X while overclocking leads to 40W higher power consumption than a stock and 20W higher power consumption than an overclocked Ryzen 5 3600X CPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Power Figures:

Coming to the gaming performance benchmarks, we see a repeat of what we saw in the leaked gaming numbers above. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is on par with the Intel Core i9-10850K, a 5GHz+ processor in the majority of titles, and even outperforms it in CS: GO, Battlefield 1 and World of Tanks and 1080p resolution. The CPU is significantly ahead of the Core i5-10400F and the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X which is absolutely amazing.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Gaming Performance Benchmarks:



























AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Synthetic Performance Benchmarks:









AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Compute Performance Benchmarks:





























AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.













In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 8 Cores / 16 Threads Up To 4.7 GHz For $449 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 8 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 105W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $449.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X along with the rest of the three Zen 3 Desktop CPUs are planned for launch today. The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.