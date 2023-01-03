AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs Continue To Dominate, 5800X3D Outsells All Ryzen 7000 CPUs In Germany

AMD continued its dominating spree in the retail DIY segment in Germany with its Ryzen CPUs over Intel's Core lineup. But it looks like AM4 CPUs remain the most popular chips while Intel's Alder and Raptor Lake CPUs are in a better position than the Ryzen 7000 processors.

German PC Builders Love AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, Consumers Show Little Interest In Ryzen 7000

In data compiled by Ingebor at Reddit, we can see the latest market statistics from Germany's largest PC hardware retailer, Mindfactory. According to the figures, December 2022 marked the second-best sales month for the entirety of the past year. AMD CPUs amounted to almost 20K units sold while Intel CPUs amounted close to 11K units sold. AMD retained a +50% CPU sales share while Intel only managed a 37% share during the previous month. The revenue split was similar to the sales figures though Intel did manage a 41% revenue hold due to more PC builders buying into their higher-end and premium products.

Intel & AMD CPU Sales/Revenue (Image Credits: u/Ingebor):

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D managed once again to lead the charts owing to its impressive value for money thanks to massive discounts over the past few months and it's strong gaming performance that can be enabled across a wide spectrum of AM4 motherboards without the need to upgrade a platform. The CPU alone sold 3250 CPUs (a -29% drop over the previous month) and managed to outsell AMD's entire Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup. The Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X also sold over 2000 units while the Intel Core i5-12400F moved 2260 units.

Amongst all chips, only Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake & 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs were the ones to see double-digit gains. Meanwhile, AMD's newly launched Ryzen 7 7700 saw a -27% drop in sales. Intel will also be introducing its 13th Gen Non-K 65W CPUs today which will allow them to capture even more DIY market but it remains to be seen how consumers respond to the recent price hike of up to 10% on a majority of chips. AMD will also launch its own Ryzen Non-X CPUs but that does not change the fact that the AM5 platform as a whole is the reason why Ryzen 7000 sales have been so poor since their launch.

Intel & AMD CPU Sales/Revenue For December (Image Credits: u/Ingebor):

Intel & AMD CPU Sales/Revenue For 2022 (Image Credits: u/Ingebor):

As for the entirety of 2022, AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X was the most popular CPU with a total of 28,820 units sold followed by the Ryzen 7 5800X with 25,280 units and the Ryzen 5 5600G APU taking up the 3rd place with 18,3000 units. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is picking up the pace and is currently the 4th most popular chip with 15,150 units sold so far.

As of right now, Mindfactory sold 71% Vermeer (Ryzen 5000) chips, 15% (Ryzen 7000) chips & 13% (Ryzen 5000G) chips. Meanwhile, the same retailer sold 43% Alder Lake (12th Gen) and 46% Raptor Lake (13th Gen) chips. More users seem to be buying Intel's newest Core lineup instead of Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Once again, the platform cost is to blame and is also the reason why AM4 remains so popular for AMD users.

