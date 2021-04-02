Those waiting to buy a high-end AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU might be in for some good news after all as the company is reportedly increasing its supply by 20% this quarter. The report comes from Channel Gate (Weixin) where it's reported that after months of continued shortages, things are expected to get better this quarter.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU Supply & Availability Reportedly Getting Better This Quarter

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs have been short in supply ever since they launched back in 2020. Despite shipping nearly a million units, the Ryzen 5000 demand has been insanely huge and that prompted Intel to up its game and capture some of the desktop CPU market share in the previous quarters.

AMD CPUs are indeed too short in the Q1 quarter of 2021, and the supply of integrated display CPUs is even more lacking, resulting in poor sales of the AMD platform. The biggest factor is that AMD's own supply has some problems. However, it is understood that AMD has released news that the supply of CPU in the mainland market in the Q2 quarter of 2021 will be improved:



It is understood that the AMD 5000 series will increase the supply in Q2, and it is expected that it will increase by about 20% relative to Q1. via Channel Gate

Currently, AMD is shipping as many units as TSMC can supply them but the semiconductor maker has currently been under serious pressure in supplying enough 7nm chips to the industry. Several product lineups including AMD's Ryzen 5000, AMD Radeon RX 6000, Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, & even the recently launched Ryzen 5000H/Ryzen 5000U plus the EPYC Milan line of processors rely on TSMC's 7nm process node. All of these products are facing severe shortages but it looks like AMD has managed to make things slightly better.

In the current quarter (Q2 2021), AMD is reportedly going to increase its Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU supply by 20% compared to Q1 2021. This increase in supply will mainly enable better availability of the high-end processors such as the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X has been retailing at over $1100 US in limited quantities while the Ryzen 9 5900X has been retailing for over $850 US for months now. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 5 5600X are available in decent quantities but we can also expect their supply & availability to get better.

What's more important is that with increased supply, consumers will finally be able to get an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU at prices close to the MSRP. Both the Ryzen 9 5950X and the Ryzen 9 5900X retail at jacked up prices and some retailers even hike up the prices of the mainstream chips but not as much as the high-end variants.