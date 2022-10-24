Raptor Lake CPUs Boost Intel Sales Versus AM5 But AMD’s AM4 Continues To Dominate & Ryzen 7 5800X3D Leads The Pack

It's been just around a week since Intel launched its Raptor Lake CPUs and they have really helped the blue team secure more sales in the global market against AMD's AM5 platform but AM4 is still the dominant force with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip leading the pack.

Raptor Lake Launch & Alder Lake Discounts Accelerate Intel CPU Sales Against AM5 But AMD AM4 Remains Strong & 5800X3D Outsells Everything

Intel launched its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs last week on Thursday during the launch week, the new chips helped the blue team further accelerate its dominating spree over AMD's new AM5 CPU platform. The LGA 1700 socketed platform managed to outsell the AM5 platform with over 5 times the sales. This was largely due to the impressive value that the new chips offered versus AMD AM5 chips which require users to upgrade everything from motherboards to ram kits whereas 13th Gen buyers can simply drop in a new chip in their existing LGA 1700 socket and call it a day.

But it wasn't just Raptor Lake that helped boost LGA 1700 sales, it was also the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs that were available at discounted rates well into the launch of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and amassed the bulk of sales. The top-selling Intel CPU at Germany's biggest retailer, MindFactory, was the Core i5-12400F with a total of 260 CPUs sold while the Core i9-13900K sold an impressive 250 units. The 13600K took the third spot with 160 units worth of sales.

AMD's AM5 platform came in at third place with just 320 CPUs sold during the same week which is much lower than Intel's 1745 units sold. The top AM5 CPU sales came from the Ryzen 5 7600X which had 120 units sold followed by the Ryzen 7 7700X which had 110 units sold and finally, the Ryzen 7950X & 7900X which had 50 units sold.

CPU Platform Sales (42nd Week at MindFactory via TechEpiphany) CPU Sales 0 700 1400 2100 2800 3500 4200 0 700 1400 2100 2800 3500 4200 AM4 3.9k LGA 1700 1.7k AM5 320 LGA 1200 300 LGA 1151 10

But Intel and AMD's latest platforms (LGA 1700 & AM5) failed to end the dominating spree of the mighty AM4 platform which sold over twice as much as LGA 1700 and 10x over the AM5 platform. The AM4 platform had a total of 3940 CPU sales during the same week with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D being the most popular chip on the retailer, amounting to over 1000 units sold. The Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 5 5600 also managed to sell over 500 units which are superb and shows the AM4 discounted chips offer much better value for gamers and budget builders than Intel & AMD's new offerings.

The absolutely astonishing figures for the AM4 platform have also prompted AMD to reduce its AM5 Ryzen CPU production based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The manufacturer is also looking to introduce Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs and X3D (3D V-Cache) parts in early CES 2023 to help boost AM5 sales figures. AM4 clearly shows that the longevity of a platform and support plays an important role and CPU manufacturers should invest in their platforms to last more than two generations (looking at you, Intel!).

News Source: TechEpiphany