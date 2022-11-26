Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Desktop CPUs Listed Online: Starting at $125 US & Up To $725 US

Intel's 13th Gen Non-K CPUs & the flagship Core i9-13900KS have been listed by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada, with preliminary prices.

Intel's Entire 13th Gen Non-K & Flagship Core i9-13900KS CPU Lineup Listed By Canadian Retailer With Preliminary Prices

The retailer has listed a total of 10 CPUs although the lineup includes many more SKUs. There are two Core i3 SKUs, three Core i5 SKUs, two Core i7 SKUs, & three Core i9 SKUs. The CPUs are listed in both standard and 'F' variants while the only 'KS' part is the flagship Core i9-13900KS which has been confirmed to launch early next year in limited quantities. Do note that these are preliminary prices but should be close to the final retail values.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Non-K & Core i9-13900K CPUs have been listed online with preliminary prices by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The same retailer has listed the Intel Core i9-13900K, the current fastest chip, for a price of $794.99 CAD which converts to $593 US. This is slightly lower than the official RCP of $599 US. If we use this price for comparison, the Intel Core i9-13900KS ends up being 34% more expensive. We expect a final price to end up in the $800 US range since the Core i9-12900KS was also priced around $813 to $823 US when it launched.

Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Preliminary Prices (PC-Canada):

CPU Name Canadian Price (Preliminary) USD Conversion Intel Core i9-13900KS $971.99 $725 Intel Core i9-13900 $818.99 $615 Intel Core i9-13900F $781.99 $585 Intel Core i7-13700 $556.99 $415 Intel Core i7-13700F $519.99 $390 Intel Core i5-13500 $343.99 $258 Intel Core i5-13400 $328.99 $245 Intel Core i5-13400F $291.99 $218 Intel Core i3-13100 $205.99 $155 Intel Core i3-13100F $168.99 $125

The Intel Core i9-13900KS is going to be the flagship offering of 2023 with 24 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of up to 6 GHz. This chip has been listed for $975.99 CAD which converts to $725 US. It is followed by the Core i9-13900 and the Core i9-13900F which are priced at $822.99 CAD ($615 US), and $784.99 CAD ($585 US), respectively. Moving onward, we have the Core i7-13700 & Core i7-13700F which are listed for $558.99 CAD ($415 US) & $521.99 CAD ($390 US).

For the Intel Core i5 Non-K CPU lineup, we have three 13th Gen chips that are listed and these include the Core i5-13500 for $345.99 CAD ($258 US), Core i5-13400 for $330.99 CAD ($245 US), and Core i5-13400F for $292.99 CAD ($218 US). Lastly, we have the Core i3 SKUs which include the Core i3-13100 for $206.99 CAD ($155 US) and the Core i3-13100F for $169.99 CAD ($125 US). Following are the full specifications of Intel's entire 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS B0 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.8 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400F B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400T C0 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 28 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100F H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100T H0 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 35W (PL1)

66W (PL2) TBA

The Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be launching on the 3rd of January along with the latest B760 mainstream motherboards, more on that here.

News Source: Momomo_US