Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Desktop CPUs Listed Online: Starting at $125 US & Up To $725 US

Hassan Mujtaba
At Intel Innovation on Sept. 27, 2022, Intel revealed its new 13th Gen Intel Core processor family powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. The new processor family launched with six new unlocked desktop processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel's 13th Gen Non-K CPUs & the flagship Core i9-13900KS have been listed by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada, with preliminary prices.

Intel's Entire 13th Gen Non-K & Flagship Core i9-13900KS CPU Lineup Listed By Canadian Retailer With Preliminary Prices

The retailer has listed a total of 10 CPUs although the lineup includes many more SKUs. There are two Core i3 SKUs, three Core i5 SKUs, two Core i7 SKUs, & three Core i9 SKUs. The CPUs are listed in both standard and 'F' variants while the only 'KS' part is the flagship Core i9-13900KS which has been confirmed to launch early next year in limited quantities. Do note that these are preliminary prices but should be close to the final retail values.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Non-K & Core i9-13900K CPUs have been listed online with preliminary prices by Candian retailer, PC-Canada. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Non-K & Core i9-13900K CPUs have been listed online with preliminary prices by Canadian retailer, PC-Canada. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

The same retailer has listed the Intel Core i9-13900K, the current fastest chip, for a price of $794.99 CAD which converts to $593 US. This is slightly lower than the official RCP of $599 US. If we use this price for comparison, the Intel Core i9-13900KS ends up being 34% more expensive. We expect a final price to end up in the $800 US range since the Core i9-12900KS was also priced around $813 to $823 US when it launched.

Intel 13th Gen Non-K & Core i9-13900KS Preliminary Prices (PC-Canada):

CPU NameCanadian Price (Preliminary)USD Conversion
Intel Core i9-13900KS$971.99$725
Intel Core i9-13900$818.99$615
Intel Core i9-13900F$781.99$585
Intel Core i7-13700$556.99$415
Intel Core i7-13700F$519.99$390
Intel Core i5-13500$343.99$258
Intel Core i5-13400$328.99$245
Intel Core i5-13400F$291.99$218
Intel Core i3-13100$205.99$155
Intel Core i3-13100F$168.99$125

The Intel Core i9-13900KS is going to be the flagship offering of 2023 with 24 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of up to 6 GHz. This chip has been listed for $975.99 CAD which converts to $725 US. It is followed by the Core i9-13900 and the Core i9-13900F which are priced at $822.99 CAD ($615 US), and $784.99 CAD ($585 US), respectively. Moving onward, we have the Core i7-13700 & Core i7-13700F which are listed for $558.99 CAD ($415 US) & $521.99 CAD ($390 US).

For the Intel Core i5 Non-K CPU lineup, we have three 13th Gen chips that are listed and these include the Core i5-13500 for $345.99 CAD ($258 US), Core i5-13400 for $330.99 CAD ($245 US), and Core i5-13400F for $292.99 CAD ($218 US). Lastly, we have the Core i3 SKUs which include the Core i3-13100 for $206.99 CAD ($155 US) and the Core i3-13100F for $169.99 CAD ($125 US). Following are the full specifications of Intel's entire 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KSB081624 / 32TBD / 6.0 GHzTBDTBD68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		TBD
Intel Core i9-13900KB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$589.9 US
Intel Core i9-13900KFB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$564.99 US
Intel Core i9-13900B081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB081624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$409.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700KFB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$384.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700B08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB08816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$319.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600KFB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$294.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600C06814 / 202.7 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600TC06814 / 201.8 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C06814 / 202.5 / 4.8 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500TC06814 / 201.6 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400B0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400FB0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400TC06410 / 161.3 / TBD GHzTBDTBD28 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0404 / 83.4 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100FH0404 / 83.4 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100TH0404 / 82.5 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)		TBA

The Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be launching on the 3rd of January along with the latest B760 mainstream motherboards, more on that here.

News Source: Momomo_US

