AMD Cezanne Ryzen 5000 Desktop APU With 8 Zen 3 Cores Spotted, 3.6 GHz Clocks & Enhanced 7nm Vega GPU

AMD's next-generation Cezanne Ryzen 5000 APU has been spotted in the Openbenchmarking database with 8 Zen 3 cores and an enhanced version of the Vega GPU. Spotted by Coelacanth's Dream at Twitter, the APU seems to be a desktop part that is running on an internal test board for qualification and has been tested in the Xonotic test suite.

The AMD Cezanne Ryzen 5000 APU lineup is expected to launch close to 2021. A recent roadmap showed that it will be launching in early 2021 but we don't know if that's the mobility lineup or the desktop line. As for the leaked variant, it has the '100-000000263-30_Y' codename and features a total of 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 3 core architecture.

The chip has a base clock of 3.6 GHz with the boost frequency currently unknown. We have seen early Vermeer samples hitting up to 4.9 GHz & considering that the Ryzen 7 4750G already hit a boost frequency of 4.4 GHz, a 4.5 GHz+ clock will be no biggie for Cezanne APUs.

Coming to the GPU side, the APU features the same Vega revision as the Renoir APUs. It might get a slight enhancement on the advanced 7nm+ node with higher clock speeds. This specific variant was running at clock speeds of 1800 MHz.

The Ryzen 5000 APU was featured on the AMD Artic-CNZ test platform & is used to test all internal Cezanne APUs. There are a few benchmarks on the Ubuntu OS under the Xonotic test suite but the scores are lower compared to the Ryzen 7 4750G so we can assume that the iGPU drivers for this specific chip have not been finalized yet and that's expected since launch isn't close either.

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022

Here's Everything We Know About The Next-Gen Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APUs

So far, only the design of the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs are confirmed and as we talked in our last report, the Cezanne generation of APUs will bring forward the new Zen 3 CPU architecture while re-using the Vega GPU architecture. The Cezanne family would be replacing AMD's Renoir Ryzen 4000 APU family which has been released on notebooks since April 2020 and will make its debut on the desktop AM4 platform in the coming months.

The Cezanne family will rely on the FP6 and AM4 package for mobility and desktop platforms while utilizing both new and enhanced core technologies. The new cores will be fused on the CPU side in the form of Zen 3 which are also making their way to the Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs codenamed as Vermeer. The Zen 3 Desktop CPUs will launch earlier than the Zen 3 APUs for mobility and desktop platforms which could be announced around CES 2021 followed by a proper launch in the coming months.

The GPU side for the Cezanne APU lineup on all platforms will still be using Vega graphics. Although this particular Vega GPU would be a further enhanced version of the 7nm iGPU which we got to see on Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs. The first A0 silicon features the Vega 20 GPU and once again, this is an internal codename for the GPU.

It has nothing to do with the number of compute units which one might think it comes with 20 CUs which is practically impossible on the same package size. AMD's Radeon VII GPU also featured the Vega 20 GPU and it was mostly due to the fact that Vega 20 series is based on the 7nm GPU IP while Vega 10 series is based on the 14nm GPU IP.

It's not hard to tell that Renoir uses the same GPU IP since its a 7nm enhanced variation of the Vega GPU that offers a huge gain in performance per CU over the original Vega cores that were featured on Ryzen 3000 APUs. Overall, we can expect a decent boost to the graphics side while next-generation Zen 3 cores will be delivering a major performance bump to the CPU side too.