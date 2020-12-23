Intel's Tiger Lake-H Core i5-11300H & AMD's Cezanne-H Ryzen 5 5600H mobility CPUs have leaked out within the Geekbench database. The two results for the upcoming mainstream notebook chips show where the strength of AMD & Intel CPUs lie within single-threaded & multi-core benchmarks.

AMD's Cezanne-H Ryzen 5 5600H Leads In Multi-Core While Intel's Tiger Lake-H Core i5-11300H Notebook CPU Leads in Single-Core Benchmarks

Both chips that were tested are going to bring a brand new core architecture to the notebook CPU space. AMD's Cezanne-H lineup would be featuring the brand new Zen 3 cores while Intel's Tiger Lake-H family will be featuring the Willow Cove cores. This will be the first high-performance outing of each respective core on the notebook segment. We have seen benchmarks of the top of the line CPUs but let's see what the mainstream segment has to offer. The benchmarks were spotted by TUM_APISAK.

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-H AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (H-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm 7nm+ CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 Zen 3 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 8/16 8/16 8/16 L2 Cache (Max) 10 MB 4 MB 4 MB L3 Cache (Max) 24 MB 8 MB 16 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) TBD GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TBD TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W (65W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) Launch Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6 Core & 12 Thread Cezanne-H 'Zen 3' CPU Specs

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is a 6 core and 12 thread chip that is based on the Zen 3 architecture. It features a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 4.25 GHz. A detailed view shows that all of the cores were running at a boost clock of around 4.20-4.25 GHz, The CPU also carries 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache.

For graphics, AMD will be relying on its trusty Vega GPU for now with higher clocks than the Ryzen 5 4600H but the same CU count of 6, offering 384 stream processors. The TDP will be set at 35W and will be configurable up to 45W.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

Intel Core i5-11300H 4 Core & 8 Thread Tiger Lake-H 'Willow Cove' CPU Specs

The Intel Core i5-11300H is a more budget-oriented chip that will be featured right below the Core i5-11600H that will offer 6 cores and 12 threads. The Core i5-11300H features 4 cores & 8 threads along with 8 MB of L3 cache and 5 MB of L2 cache. The clock speeds are rated at 3.10 GHz base & 4.40 GHz boost. All cores were boosting around 4.40 GHz which shows that the chip was operating normally.

Intel's graphics side will be featuring a major update in the form of a Xe GPU core but the actual Execution units would be lower than the Tiger Lake-U series since the chip is aimed at the high-performance segment and notebooks featuring it will primarily be relying on a discrete GPU solution. As for TDP, the chip will come with a 35W TDP which will also be configurable up to 45W.

The Intel Core i7-11370H was also tested and that chip is a 4 core and 8 thread chip with a much higher base and boost clock rated at 3.3 GHz and 4.8 GHz, respectively. Rest of the specifications are expected to be identical to the Core i5-11300H.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB TBA TBA 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11300H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB TBA TBA 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1,2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Cezanne-H CPU Benchmarks

In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H scored 1372 points in the single-core and 5713 points in the multi-core test. The Intel Core i7-11370H on the other hand scored 1572 points in the single-core and 4101 points in the multi-core tests. The Intel Core i7-11370H ends up 14.5% faster than the Zen 3 based chip with a 7% clock speed advantage in single-threaded benchmarks. The Ryzen 5 5600H leads with a big win in the multi-core tests, scoring a 39% jump. The Core i5-11300H also ends up 6.6% faster in single-core tests but loses by 42% in multi-core tests versus the Ryzen 5 5600H.

This is due to the impressive SMT capabilities of the Zen 3 core and also the fact that it features more cores and threads than the Tiger Lake-H part. It is likely that the Core i5-11600H with 6 cores and 12 threads will be able to reduce this lead but a 42% jump over Tiger Lake-H is just too big, to begin with so it will be impressive on Intel's part if they are even able to match it.

Comparing these chips to their predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600H is 38% faster in single & 18% faster in multi-core tests versus the Ryzen 5 4600H. As for the Core i5-11300H, it is 37% faster in single & 18% faster in multi-core tests versus the Core i5-10300H. Both CPUs show a big gain in overall CPU performance over their predecessors which is impressive and just shows off what both companies could deliver with good competition in the market. Expect Intel's Tiger Lake-H and AMD's Cezanne-H notebook CPUs to be announced at CES 2021.