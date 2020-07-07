AMD's Ryzen 7 4700G has leaked out once again but this time we are not going to talk about benchmarks of the flagship 8 core Renoir APU but rather its overclock potential which has once again been showcased by ITCooker (via HiFiHedgehog) over at his Facebook page.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Gets Overclocked To 4.75 GHz Across All 8 Zen 2 Cores, Uses Standard Cooling Setup

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G is looking to be an impressive APU with the performance caliber of the Ryzen 7 3800X in a 65W package. The APU will make use of the 7nm Zen 2 CPU cores & the 7nm Vega GPU cores in a monolithic design compared to the chiplet design we've seen on standard Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' CPUs. The monolithic design does come with slightly better efficiency than chiplet offerings and also offers a marked improvement in latency & bandwidth numbers. We'll definitely wait for final tests to verify this but let's check out today's important feat for the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Specs

The CPU-Z screenshot he provided shows that the Ryzen 7 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

The CPU was once again tested on the ASRock B550 Taichi motherboard with DDR4-3800 MHz CL16 memory. The CPU was overclocked manually with a multiplier of 47.75 and a bus speed of 100 MHz at 1.425V. The result was 4.75 GHz frequency across all 8 cores which is rather impressive when we compare it to AMD's standard Matisse 8 core offerings. The Ryzen 7 3800X or the Ryzen 7 3700X, as far as I can tell, can't break past the 4.3 GHz barrier but here we see the 65W Ryzen 7 4700G going for those higher clocks like a champ.

It's also important to tell that this overclock wasn't done on LN2 cooling but rather a standard air or liquid-cooled setup as is evident by the temperature reported by CPU-z at 41C. Sure the CPU wasn't being tasked to do something and we haven't seen any performance numbers with the said over-clock but we may very well see how the chip performs under such high overclocks. The leaker also reports up to 4.9 GHz clock speeds on a single core and an infinity core clock of 2200 MHz. You can see the listing at the CPU-z validation page here.

Leaked prices for the Ryzen 7 4700G show that it might cost somewhere around the $300 US mark and at that price point, it would make a much better deal than the Ryzen 7 3700X & Ryzen 7 3800X since it will offer the same amount of cores and threads but with higher overclocking capabilities, a built-in iGPU and much better support for higher frequency DDR4 memory. We will be detailing on the launch and segmentation of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir desktop family soon.