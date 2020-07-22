AMD's Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs were announced yesterday and the first AIO PCs featuring the latest chips have already been detailed. Most AIO PCs have a single display, and behind that display, the computer components are mounted and hidden allowing for a virtually seamless set up making them ideal for general use.

One exciting piece of information is that AMD has released the Ryzen 7 4700G processor, which is different from the previous processor generations. The 3rd generation of the Ryzen processor only had an APU-variant up to the Ryzen 5 processor. This shows that AMD has plans to make the APU market one to be sought after due to the higher-end APU offering.

These processors feature the Zen 2 microarchitecture, and with the Ryzen 7 APU features eight cores and sixteen threads on an APU processor, alongside a total of eight RX Vega cores to power the screen while still handling some heavy workloads.

Sadly, AMD has stated that these processors will only be able to be available for the OEM & system integrator market. This means that even though these processors are stated to offer up to a 25% percent performance increase when compared to the previous generation Picasso APUs, they will not be as widely available to consumers as the 3rd Gen APU lineup.

With this product, initially we are partnering with leading system integrators and some of the biggest PC makers in the industry, including Lenovo and HP. Rick Bergman - AMD

With that said, OEMs and System Integrators are planning to offer a range of solutions, some of which have already been teased. Lenovo is working on its new Ryzen 4000G APU powered line which will offer up to 8 cores and great graphics capabilities in a stunning package that has the system components within a small form factor PC case that also acts as a stand for the monitor. ASRock is also working on its own Desk Mini barebone PC with the X300 motherboards that will offer Ryzen 4000 APUs.









We can also expect more business and professional tuned AIO and standard desktop PCs from OEMs based on the Ryzen 4000 PRO series lineup. Just a few days ago, several AIO consumer PCs from various OEMs popped up featuring Ryzen 4000 mobility APUs. The Systems include a Lenovo 520C AIO design featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 4600U APU with 16 GB of DDR4 memory and 512 GB of SSD storage all packed within a 23.8" display running at 1080p.









Two systems from HP were also spotted, the HP AIO 24-dp0203d and AIO 24-dp0202d which come with a Ryzen 5 4500U APU, up to 8 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 256 GB PCIe NVMe storage. The prices for these systems are set at around $650 for the higher-end variant and $550 for the normal variant. Expect more AIO PCs to show up in the months ahead prior to launch in fall this year.