We know that AMD's Ryzen 3000-series CPUs are based on a chiplet design, which means that there is one central I/O die with the CPU cores dies adjacent to it. This design has the heat generated at a central spot on the heat spreader and there have been long discussions if cooler placements and orientation matters for the cooling performance. Overclocker, Der8auer, from Germany, does believe that cooler placement matters, particularly for AIOs that don't provide full coverage. Since Der8auer believes it does matter, he created a new set of mounting brackets that solve the problem.

Famous overclocker, Der8auer, has released the Ryzen 3000 OC Bracket AIO and the Ryzen 3000 OC Bracket Custom, these two mounting kits allow you to adjust the AIO cooler's point of contact with the CPU heat spreader

The products he's built are the Ryzen 3000 OC Bracket AIO and the Ryzen 3000 OC Bracket Custom, which are built explicitly for all-in-one water cooler and custom water cooling loops, respectively. Der8auer principle idea behind the brackets is that they allow you to adjust the placement of the liquid cooler's cold plate. These plates are primarily either round or too small to cover the entire CPU's heat spreader. This bracket allows you to adjust it, and you'll be able to place the central part of the cold plate closer to the hot spot created by the processor's I/O and core dies.

AMD – A 77% Upside Is Possible But Only Through 2x Operating Margin In 2023

Der8auer, through various testing, found that optimizing the placements can yield temperatures up to 7 °C lower than the standard placement for AIOs. Der8auer has tested the brackets on roughly thirty different AMD X570 motherboards with a handful of coolers and built up a compatibility list with the information. The overclocker has also compiled a list of accurately which deviations you should keep on both the X and Y-axis to provide the best cooling results, depending on which Ryzen CPU that is installed on the motherboard.

The der8auer RYZEN 3000 OC AIO mounting frame at a glance

OC tool from Roman "der8auer" Hartung

Temperatures up to 7 ° C lower!

For the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors

Allows flexible positioning of the CPU cooler

Replaces the AM4 bracket on the mainboard

The Der8auer OC brackets are available in Germany from Caseking for €29.90 per set or $33 per set. On their product pages, the Ryzen 3000 OC Bracket AIO and the Ryzen 3000 OC Bracket Custom, on this website you'll be able to find the compatibility information per motherboard.