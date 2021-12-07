AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APUs With RDNA 2 GPUs Could Offer GeForce GTX 1650 Performance Out of The Box

AMD will be introducing its next-generation Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APUs next month and they will feature some insane integrated graphics performance.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs To Feature Insane Integrated Graphics Performance Thanks To RDNA 2 Architecture

The AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APU lineup will be split into two categories, the entry-tier Ryzen 6000U and the high-end Ryzen 6000H. Both chips will feature the AMD Zen 3 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU architectures. There is also a range of new technologies that will be incorporated by the APUs like PCIe Gen 4.0 and DDR5 support but talking specifically about the graphics, we are expecting to see some major improvements over the Vega iGPUs that have been featured on every Ryzen APU since Zen 1.

According to HXL (@9550pro), the AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 6000 APUs should offer 2700 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics benchmark. It isn't stated which specific SKU this is but we have to keep in mind that RDNA 2 for APUs won't be as optimized at the moment as it will be at launch so there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Despite that, even with the current performance numbers, we are looking at a huge jump over the Vega and its several iterations that were featured on Ryzen APUs so far. A Time Spy graphics score of 2700 points is almost close to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and slightly faster than the AMD RX 560 (Polaris). Cards such as the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and RX 550 are now slower than the graphics featured on the Rembrandt APUs. One should also remember that DDR5 memory should deliver a nice boost to the graphics performance considering that integrated GPUs are severely bandwidth starved plus overclocking RDNA 2 could end up with even higher performance as was the case with Vega iGPU based APUs. We have already seen a sample Ryzen 6000 APU running with RDNA 2 GPU here.

Just for comparison, the AMD Vega 8 iGPU on the Ryzen 5000 APUs scores around 1100-1200 Time Spy graphics points so we are looking at over 2x improvement with RDNA 2. This should also give an edge to AMD over Intel's Xe-LP architecture which will see slight improvements over its Tiger Lake iteration on Alder Lake-P/M CPUs. Overall, you will be getting performance faster than the original PS4 and Xbox One inside a laptop chip which is very impressive. Expect more information regarding Rembrandt APUs by AMD at CES 2022.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs: