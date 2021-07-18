AMD seems to be preparing a few new entry-level Ryzen & Athlon CPUs which will be based on the Zen 2 core architecture. These processors were discovered within the USB-IF database and include three new SKUs that are part of the Ryzen/Athlon 4000 family aiming at the desktop platform (via Komachi).

AMD Ryzen & Athlon Entry-Level Desktop CPUs Spotted, Powered By Zen 2 Core Architecture

As per the listing, there are three new Zen 2 Desktop SKUs mentioned, the AMD Ryzen 5 4500, the Ryzen 3 4100, and the Athlon Gold 4100GE. Based on their naming convention, we can decipher a few specifications but what's important is that these are still part of the older 4000 series lineup & that has entirely been replaced by 5000 series SKUs. There are currently no entry-level Zen 3 SKUs in the 5000 lineups so these chips may act as a refresh for the Zen 2 based 3000 SKUs and offer a small spec bump.

Starting with the AMD Ryzen 5 4500, the chip would replace the Ryzen 5 3500 and offer 6 cores, 6 threads, and up to 19 MB of cache. The existing Ryzen 5 3500 clocks at 3.6 GHz base and 4.10 GHz boost so you can definitely expect the Ryzen 5 4500 to offer higher clocks than that. The chip will retain a 65W TDP design. The Ryzen 3 4100 will be the replacement to the Ryzen 3 3100 & offer 4 cores and 8 threads along with 18 MB of cache. The Ryzen 3 3100 offers clock speeds of 3.60 GHz base and 3.90 GHz boost so expect the 4100 SKU to feature higher clocks than that. The TDP will also be set at 65W.

The AMD Athlon Gold 4100GE will be the spiritual successor to the Athlon Gold 3150GE and come with 4 cores, 4 threads, and 6 MB of cache. The chip being a 'GE' variant will support a Vega (3 CU) integrated GPU and clocks of up to 4.0 GHz. The 'GE' variant will also feature a TDP of 35W so we can expect higher clocks on the non-GE SKU.

AMD Zen 2 Powered Ryzen/Athlon 4000 Desktop SKUs

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2 + L3) TDP iGPU Price Ryzen 5 4500 6 / 6 TBA TBA 19 MB 65W N/A TBA Ryzen 3 4100 4 / 8 TBA TBA 18 MB 65W N/A TBA Athlon Gold 4100GE 4 / 4 TBA TBA 6 MB 35W Vega 3 (192 Core) TBA

Now there's no word on the pricing of either part. The AMD Ryzen 5 4500 and the Ryzen 3 4100 should hit retail pricing of sub-$150 US while the Athlon Gold should hit retail pricing of sub-$100 US but the more important question is if these chips are going to enter the retail segment at all. It looks like this Zen 2 refresh is aimed at the OEM segment rather than the DIY market but we have seen certain OEM-only chips being sold in the DIY segment by certain Asian Pacific retailers so let's wait and see when these chips actually become available.