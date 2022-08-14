AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 “RDNA 3” GPU Codenames Detailed – Pink Sardine iGPU, Plum Bonito, Wheat Nas, Hotpink Bonefish dGPUs

The fishy codenames of AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 graphics lineup powering the Navi 3x GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 have been revealed.
Today, we find the remainder monikers for the other RDNA 3 architecture GPUs to be released soon. The new names for the soon-to-be-released graphics cards from AMD are:
- Plum Bonito (AMD Radeon RX 7900)
- Wheat Nas (AMD Radeon RX 7800 and 7700)
- Hotpink Bonefish (AMD Radeon RX 7600)
- Pink Sardine (AMD Ryzen 7000 and AMD Radeon 700M)
These will be used internally by the company to assist in tracing the development process of specific architectures, namely the company's new graphics card products. With the release of the codenames for each model coming out in the following months, it will also be easier for industry insiders, tech websites, enthusiasts, and more to distinguish between the various models released. The codenames AMD uses are not for marketing purposes, as consumers will not see these names printed on boxes of GPUs from the company and partners.
Since May, we have known that AMD's flagship GPU, Navi 31, was given the moniker "Plum Bonito," but no one had heard of the company's remaining GPU names. Navi 32 will carry the nickname "Wheat Nas," while Navi 33 will be named "Hotpink Bonefish."
The AMD Ryzen 7000 APU, which initially carried the name "Phoenix," will now be referred to as "Pink Sardine." The new APU will be the successor to Yellow Carp (also known as Rembrandt) and Green Sardine (also known as Cezanne).
The website VideoCardz notes that Pink Sardine has the identical PCI Device ID, 0x15E2, to four other codenames — Raven Ridge, Renoir, Van Gogh, and Yellow Carp. The company chooses to differentiate the APUs by PCI revisions instead of creating additional IDs for every APU released.
We have yet to see any other AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics cards mentioned, especially for the company's future console chips. However, as it is still relatively early in the release of the upcoming lines, it may be a few months before we find out more information from AMD.
|GRAPHICS ARCHITECTURE
|GPU CODENAME
|ALTERNATIVE NAME
|ARCHITECTURE
|PRODUCT
|GFX900
|VEGA 10
|GCN 5.0
|RX VEGA / Radeon Pro
|GFX902
|RAVEN
|Raven Ridge / Picasso
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE)
|GFX904
|VEGA 12
|GCN 5.0
|Vega Pro 20 (MAC)
|GFX906
|VEGA 20
|GCN 5.0
|Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII
|GFX908
|ARCTURUS
|CDNA 1
|Instinct MI100
|GFX90A
|Aldebaran
|CDNA 2
|Instinct MI200
|GFX909
|RAVEN2
|GCN 5.0
|TBC
|GFX909
|RENOIR
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 4000(H/U/G)
|GFX1010
|NAVI 10
|RDNA 1
|RX 5700/5600(M/XT)
|GFX1011
|NAVI 12
|RDNA 1
|PRO 5600M (MAC)
|GFX1012
|NAVI 14
|RDNA 1
|RX 5500 (M/XT)
|GFX1030
|NAVI 21
|Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid
|RDNA 2
|RX 6900/6800 Series
|GFX1031
|NAVI 22
|Navy Flounder
|RDNA 2
|RX 6700 Series
|GFX1032
|NAVI 23
|Dimgrey Cavefish
|RDNA 2
|RX 6600 Series
|GFX1033
|NAVI 24
|Beige Goby
|RDNA 2
|RX 6500/6400 Series
|GFX1033
|Van Gogh
|Aerith
|RDNA 2
|Steam Deck
|GFX1036
|Navi 2X
|Raphael
|RDNA 2
|Radeon 700M
|GFX1040
|VAN GOGH LITE
|VAN GOGH LITE
|RDNA 2
|TBC
|GFX1100
|Navi 31
|Plum Bonito
|RDNA 3
|Radeon RX 7000
|GFX1101
|Navi 32
|Wheat Nas
|RDNA 3
|Radeon RX 7000
|GFX1102
|Navi 33
|Hotpink Bonefish
|RDNA 3
|Radeon RX 7000
|GFX1103
|Navi 3X
|Phoenix / Pink Sardine
|RDNA 3
|Radeon 700M
|GFX1200
|Navi 4X
|RDNA 4
|Radeon RX 8000?
News Sources: VideoCardz, Phoronix, Coelacanth', s Dream
