AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 “RDNA 3” GPU Codenames Detailed – Pink Sardine iGPU, Plum Bonito, Wheat Nas, Hotpink Bonefish dGPUs

The fishy codenames of AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 graphics lineup powering the Navi 3x GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 have been revealed.

AMD continues the aquatic fish codename trend with the next-gen RDNA 3 powered Navi 3x GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000

Today, we find the remainder monikers for the other RDNA 3 architecture GPUs to be released soon. The new names for the soon-to-be-released graphics cards from AMD are:

Plum Bonito (AMD Radeon RX 7900)

(AMD Radeon RX 7900) Wheat Nas (AMD Radeon RX 7800 and 7700)

(AMD Radeon RX 7800 and 7700) Hotpink Bonefish (AMD Radeon RX 7600)

(AMD Radeon RX 7600) Pink Sardine (AMD Ryzen 7000 and AMD Radeon 700M)

These will be used internally by the company to assist in tracing the development process of specific architectures, namely the company's new graphics card products. With the release of the codenames for each model coming out in the following months, it will also be easier for industry insiders, tech websites, enthusiasts, and more to distinguish between the various models released. The codenames AMD uses are not for marketing purposes, as consumers will not see these names printed on boxes of GPUs from the company and partners.

Since May, we have known that AMD's flagship GPU, Navi 31, was given the moniker "Plum Bonito," but no one had heard of the company's remaining GPU names. Navi 32 will carry the nickname "Wheat Nas," while Navi 33 will be named "Hotpink Bonefish."

AMD Pink Sardine APU, Source: Freedesktop via VideoCardz

The AMD Ryzen 7000 APU, which initially carried the name "Phoenix," will now be referred to as "Pink Sardine." The new APU will be the successor to Yellow Carp (also known as Rembrandt) and Green Sardine (also known as Cezanne).

The website VideoCardz notes that Pink Sardine has the identical PCI Device ID, 0x15E2, to four other codenames — Raven Ridge, Renoir, Van Gogh, and Yellow Carp. The company chooses to differentiate the APUs by PCI revisions instead of creating additional IDs for every APU released.

We have yet to see any other AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics cards mentioned, especially for the company's future console chips. However, as it is still relatively early in the release of the upcoming lines, it may be a few months before we find out more information from AMD.

GRAPHICS ARCHITECTURE GPU CODENAME ALTERNATIVE NAME ARCHITECTURE PRODUCT GFX900 VEGA 10 GCN 5.0 RX VEGA / Radeon Pro GFX902 RAVEN Raven Ridge / Picasso GCN 5.0 Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE) GFX904 VEGA 12 GCN 5.0 Vega Pro 20 (MAC) GFX906 VEGA 20 GCN 5.0 Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII GFX908 ARCTURUS CDNA 1 Instinct MI100 GFX90A Aldebaran CDNA 2 Instinct MI200 GFX909 RAVEN2 GCN 5.0 TBC GFX909 RENOIR GCN 5.0 Ryzen 4000(H/U/G) GFX1010 NAVI 10 RDNA 1 RX 5700/5600(M/XT) GFX1011 NAVI 12 RDNA 1 PRO 5600M (MAC) GFX1012 NAVI 14 RDNA 1 RX 5500 (M/XT) GFX1030 NAVI 21 Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid RDNA 2 RX 6900/6800 Series GFX1031 NAVI 22 Navy Flounder RDNA 2 RX 6700 Series GFX1032 NAVI 23 Dimgrey Cavefish RDNA 2 RX 6600 Series GFX1033 NAVI 24 Beige Goby RDNA 2 RX 6500/6400 Series GFX1033 Van Gogh Aerith RDNA 2 Steam Deck GFX1036 Navi 2X Raphael RDNA 2 Radeon 700M GFX1040 VAN GOGH LITE VAN GOGH LITE RDNA 2 TBC GFX1100 Navi 31 Plum Bonito RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GFX1101 Navi 32 Wheat Nas RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GFX1102 Navi 33 Hotpink Bonefish RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GFX1103 Navi 3X Phoenix / Pink Sardine RDNA 3 Radeon 700M GFX1200 Navi 4X RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000?

News Sources: VideoCardz, Phoronix, Coelacanth', s Dream