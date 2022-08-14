Menu
Company

AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 “RDNA 3” GPU Codenames Detailed – Pink Sardine iGPU, Plum Bonito, Wheat Nas, Hotpink Bonefish dGPUs

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 14, 2022
AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU Codenames Detailed 2

The fishy codenames of AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 graphics lineup powering the Navi 3x GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 have been revealed.

AMD continues the aquatic fish codename trend with the next-gen RDNA 3 powered Navi 3x GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000

Today, we find the remainder monikers for the other RDNA 3 architecture GPUs to be released soon. The new names for the soon-to-be-released graphics cards from AMD are:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs Listed Online – Ryzen 9 7950X For $892 US, Ryzen 9 7900X For $608 US, Ryzen 7 7700X For $480 US, Ryzen 5 7600X For $330 US
  • Plum Bonito (AMD Radeon RX 7900)
  • Wheat Nas (AMD Radeon RX 7800 and 7700)
  • Hotpink Bonefish (AMD Radeon RX 7600)
  • Pink Sardine (AMD Ryzen 7000 and AMD Radeon 700M)

These will be used internally by the company to assist in tracing the development process of specific architectures, namely the company's new graphics card products. With the release of the codenames for each model coming out in the following months, it will also be easier for industry insiders, tech websites, enthusiasts, and more to distinguish between the various models released. The codenames AMD uses are not for marketing purposes, as consumers will not see these names printed on boxes of GPUs from the company and partners.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU Codenames Detailed 1

Since May, we have known that AMD's flagship GPU, Navi 31, was given the moniker "Plum Bonito," but no one had heard of the company's remaining GPU names. Navi 32 will carry the nickname "Wheat Nas," while Navi 33 will be named "Hotpink Bonefish."

AMD Pink Sardine APU, Source: Freedesktop via VideoCardz

The AMD Ryzen 7000 APU, which initially carried the name "Phoenix," will now be referred to as "Pink Sardine." The new APU will be the successor to Yellow Carp (also known as Rembrandt) and Green Sardine (also known as Cezanne).

The website VideoCardz notes that Pink Sardine has the identical PCI Device ID, 0x15E2, to four other codenames — Raven Ridge, Renoir, Van Gogh, and Yellow Carp. The company chooses to differentiate the APUs by PCI revisions instead of creating additional IDs for every APU released.

We have yet to see any other AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics cards mentioned, especially for the company's future console chips. However, as it is still relatively early in the release of the upcoming lines, it may be a few months before we find out more information from AMD.

GRAPHICS ARCHITECTURE GPU CODENAME ALTERNATIVE NAME ARCHITECTURE PRODUCT
GFX900 VEGA 10 GCN 5.0 RX VEGA / Radeon Pro
GFX902 RAVEN Raven Ridge / Picasso GCN 5.0 Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE)
GFX904 VEGA 12 GCN 5.0 Vega Pro 20 (MAC)
GFX906 VEGA 20 GCN 5.0 Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII
GFX908 ARCTURUS CDNA 1 Instinct MI100
GFX90A Aldebaran CDNA 2 Instinct MI200
GFX909 RAVEN2 GCN 5.0 TBC
GFX909 RENOIR GCN 5.0 Ryzen 4000(H/U/G)
GFX1010 NAVI 10 RDNA 1 RX 5700/5600(M/XT)
GFX1011 NAVI 12 RDNA 1 PRO 5600M (MAC)
GFX1012 NAVI 14 RDNA 1 RX 5500 (M/XT)
GFX1030 NAVI 21 Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid RDNA 2 RX 6900/6800 Series
GFX1031 NAVI 22 Navy Flounder RDNA 2 RX 6700 Series
GFX1032 NAVI 23 Dimgrey Cavefish RDNA 2 RX 6600 Series
GFX1033 NAVI 24 Beige Goby RDNA 2 RX 6500/6400 Series
GFX1033 Van Gogh Aerith RDNA 2 Steam Deck
GFX1036  Navi 2X Raphael RDNA 2 Radeon 700M
GFX1040 VAN GOGH LITE VAN GOGH LITE RDNA 2 TBC
GFX1100 Navi 31 Plum Bonito RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000
GFX1101 Navi 32  Wheat Nas RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000
GFX1102 Navi 33  Hotpink Bonefish RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000
GFX1103 Navi 3X Phoenix / Pink Sardine RDNA 3 Radeon 700M
GFX1200 Navi 4X RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000?

News Sources: VideoCardz, Phoronix, Coelacanth', s Dream

Products mentioned in this post

Radeon VII
USD 1,163
RX 5500
USD 495

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order