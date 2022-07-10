AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 ‘GFX1100’, Navi 32 ‘GFX1102’, Navi 33 ‘GFX1101’ Discrete GPUs To Feature Display Core Next 3.2, APUs Get DCN 3.1.4

AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs including Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33, and an integrated APU part have been listed within the latest Linux patch.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33 To Feature DCN 3.2, RDNA 3 APU Gets DCN 3.1.4 Support

So far, a total of four AMD RDNA 3 GPUs have been listed in various Linux patches and the LLVN open-source repository. These include the Navi 31 'GFX1100', Navi 32 'GFX1102', Navi 33 'GFX1101', and the GFX1103 which shows up as an APU so probably the version used within the upcoming Phoenix Point APU lineup. The details were gathered coelacanth-dream and it looks like we have new information regarding the DCN or Display Core Next versions that each chip will support on launch.

For the discrete RDNA 3 GPU lineup which includes the AMD Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs, the red team will be upgrading from the existing DCN 3.0 engine to the new DCN 3.2.1 engine. The APU, on the other hand, doesn't utilize the same version as the discrete RDNA 3 GPU family. It has the same series which is currently used by the existing RDNA 2 'GFX1030' APU series labeled as the DCN 3.1.4 series. The AMD Sabrina APU uses the DCN 3.1.6 engine.

GC IP ver GFX ID AMDGPU_FAMILY Type 11.0.0 gfx1100 (Navi31) AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100) dGPU 11.0.1 gfx1103 AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_2 (FAMILY_GFX1103) APU 11.0.2 gfx1102 (Navi32) AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100) dGPU 11.0.3? gfx1101 (Navi33)? AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)? dGPU?

AMD's GFX1103 RDNA 3 APU has been spotted in a recent Linux patch with DCN 3.1.4 engine. (Image Credits: coelacanth-dream)

In terms of features, it looks like both DCN 3.2 and DCN 3.1 series come with support for just four display outputs. This has been the standard for RDNA 2 GPUs and will be retained for the RDNA 3 lineup too. Additional information shows that there's now MALL (Memory Access at Last Level) or Infinity Cache support for the RDNA 3 / GFX11 GPU so don't expect to see Infinity Cache designs on Phoenix Point APUs.

The AMD Phoenix Point APUs are expected to carry up to 24 Compute Units or double to amount of cores compared to the existing Rembrandt APUs so that's going to be a huge jump in graphics performance for an integrated chip which will be competing against Intel's Meteor Lake chips that pack up to 192 EUs in a tiled-GPU design. Meanwhile, the AMD RDNA 3 GPU lineup is shaping up to be a worthy competitor against NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace products which are expected to be unveiled later this year.

Graphics Architecture GPU Codename Alternative Name Architecture Product GFX900 VEGA 10 GCN 5.0 RX VEGA / Radeon Pro GFX902 RAVEN Raven Ridge / Picasso GCN 5.0 Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE) GFX904 VEGA 12 GCN 5.0 Vega Pro 20 (MAC) GFX906 VEGA 20 GCN 5.0 Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII GFX908 ARCTURUS CDNA 1 Instinct MI100 GFX90A Aldebaran CDNA 2 Instinct MI200 GFX909 RAVEN2 GCN 5.0 TBC GFX909 RENOIR GCN 5.0 Ryzen 4000(H/U/G) GFX1010 NAVI 10 RDNA 1 RX 5700/5600(M/XT) GFX1011 NAVI 12 RDNA 1 PRO 5600M (MAC) GFX1012 NAVI 14 RDNA 1 RX 5500 (M/XT) GFX1030 NAVI 21 Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid RDNA 2 RX 6900/6800 Series GFX1031 NAVI 22 Navy Flounder RDNA 2 RX 6700 Series GFX1032 NAVI 23 Dimgrey Cavefish RDNA 2 RX 6600 Series GFX1033 NAVI 24 Beige Goby RDNA 2 RX 6500/6400 Series GFX1033 Van Gogh Aerith RDNA 2 Steam Deck GFX1036 Raphael RDNA 2 Ryzen 7000? GFX1040 VAN GOGH LITE / Mendocino Green Sardine? RDNA 2 Ryzen 7000? GFX1100 Navi 31 Plum Bonito RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900? GFX1101 Navi 33 RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7800? GFX1102 Navi 32 RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7700? GFX1103 Navi 3X Phoenix Point RDNA 3 Ryzen 7000 APU? GFX1200 Navi 4X RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000?