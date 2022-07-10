AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 ‘GFX1100’, Navi 32 ‘GFX1102’, Navi 33 ‘GFX1101’ Discrete GPUs To Feature Display Core Next 3.2, APUs Get DCN 3.1.4

AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs including Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33, and an integrated APU part have been listed within the latest Linux patch.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31, Navi 32, Navi 33 To Feature DCN 3.2, RDNA 3 APU Gets DCN 3.1.4 Support
So far, a total of four AMD RDNA 3 GPUs have been listed in various Linux patches and the LLVN open-source repository. These include the Navi 31 'GFX1100', Navi 32 'GFX1102', Navi 33 'GFX1101', and the GFX1103 which shows up as an APU so probably the version used within the upcoming Phoenix Point APU lineup. The details were gathered coelacanth-dream and it looks like we have new information regarding the DCN or Display Core Next versions that each chip will support on launch.
For the discrete RDNA 3 GPU lineup which includes the AMD Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs, the red team will be upgrading from the existing DCN 3.0 engine to the new DCN 3.2.1 engine. The APU, on the other hand, doesn't utilize the same version as the discrete RDNA 3 GPU family. It has the same series which is currently used by the existing RDNA 2 'GFX1030' APU series labeled as the DCN 3.1.4 series. The AMD Sabrina APU uses the DCN 3.1.6 engine.
|GC IP ver
|GFX ID
|AMDGPU_FAMILY
|Type
|11.0.0
|gfx1100 (Navi31)1
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)
|dGPU
|11.0.1
|gfx1103
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_2 (FAMILY_GFX1103)
|APU
|11.0.2
|gfx1102 (Navi32)
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)
|dGPU
|11.0.3?
|gfx1101 (Navi33)?
|AMDGPU_FAMILY_GC_11_0_0 (FAMILY_GFX1100)?
|dGPU?
In terms of features, it looks like both DCN 3.2 and DCN 3.1 series come with support for just four display outputs. This has been the standard for RDNA 2 GPUs and will be retained for the RDNA 3 lineup too. Additional information shows that there's now MALL (Memory Access at Last Level) or Infinity Cache support for the RDNA 3 / GFX11 GPU so don't expect to see Infinity Cache designs on Phoenix Point APUs.
The AMD Phoenix Point APUs are expected to carry up to 24 Compute Units or double to amount of cores compared to the existing Rembrandt APUs so that's going to be a huge jump in graphics performance for an integrated chip which will be competing against Intel's Meteor Lake chips that pack up to 192 EUs in a tiled-GPU design. Meanwhile, the AMD RDNA 3 GPU lineup is shaping up to be a worthy competitor against NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace products which are expected to be unveiled later this year.
|Graphics Architecture
|GPU Codename
|Alternative Name
|Architecture
|Product
|GFX900
|VEGA 10
|GCN 5.0
|RX VEGA / Radeon Pro
|GFX902
|RAVEN
|Raven Ridge / Picasso
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE)
|GFX904
|VEGA 12
|GCN 5.0
|Vega Pro 20 (MAC)
|GFX906
|VEGA 20
|GCN 5.0
|Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII
|GFX908
|ARCTURUS
|CDNA 1
|Instinct MI100
|GFX90A
|Aldebaran
|CDNA 2
|Instinct MI200
|GFX909
|RAVEN2
|GCN 5.0
|TBC
|GFX909
|RENOIR
|GCN 5.0
|Ryzen 4000(H/U/G)
|GFX1010
|NAVI 10
|RDNA 1
|RX 5700/5600(M/XT)
|GFX1011
|NAVI 12
|RDNA 1
|PRO 5600M (MAC)
|GFX1012
|NAVI 14
|RDNA 1
|RX 5500 (M/XT)
|GFX1030
|NAVI 21
|Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid
|RDNA 2
|RX 6900/6800 Series
|GFX1031
|NAVI 22
|Navy Flounder
|RDNA 2
|RX 6700 Series
|GFX1032
|NAVI 23
|Dimgrey Cavefish
|RDNA 2
|RX 6600 Series
|GFX1033
|NAVI 24
|Beige Goby
|RDNA 2
|RX 6500/6400 Series
|GFX1033
|Van Gogh
|Aerith
|RDNA 2
|Steam Deck
|GFX1036
|Raphael
|RDNA 2
|Ryzen 7000?
|GFX1040
|VAN GOGH LITE / Mendocino
|Green Sardine?
|RDNA 2
|Ryzen 7000?
|GFX1100
|Navi 31
|Plum Bonito
|RDNA 3
|Radeon RX 7900?
|GFX1101
|Navi 33
|RDNA 3
|Radeon RX 7800?
|GFX1102
|Navi 32
|RDNA 3
|Radeon RX 7700?
|GFX1103
|Navi 3X
|Phoenix Point
|RDNA 3
|Ryzen 7000 APU?
|GFX1200
|Navi 4X
|RDNA 4
|Radeon RX 8000?
