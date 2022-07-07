Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Details Leaked: Coming In 2H 2023 With Triple Hybrid-Core Design, Up To 14 Cores, Xe-LPG ‘Battlemage’ GPUs & LPDDR5X-7467 Support

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU lineup consisting of the U, P & H-series mobile chips will be launching in the second half of 2023. While the lineup is more than a year away, Igor's Lab leaks out the full block diagram of the mobile family.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Block Diagram Leaks Out: Up To 14 Cores, Xe-LPG GPU, LPDDR5X-7467 Support

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will be launching next year but based on the details, it looks like Intel's Raptor lake lineup will hold the masses accompanied till the first half of 2023 since the next-gen CPUs will be launching in the second half of 2023 and on the mobile platform first. This might be the first hint at the desktop lineup coming in late 2023 or even being pushed to 2024 as reported by Moore's Law is Dead in his latest video.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPUs - Triple-Hybrid Core Architecture?

With that said, let's get on to the juicy bits starting off with the information regarding the brand-new core architecture. While Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake and 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs feature two-hybrid core architectures, a P-Core based on performance cores and E-Core based on highly efficient cores, the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will utilize a Triple-hybrid core architecture which includes P-Cores, E-Cores, and brand new LP E-Cores. Based on the 'LP' tag, it looks like these will be similar to E-cores but run at much lower power targets or these could be the Atom cores that are deployed within the VPU (Visual Processing Unit) on Meteor Lake chips.

The P-Cores used for Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs will be based on the Redwood Cove architecture while the E-Cores will utilize the Crestmont core architecture. These will replace the Raptor Cove and Gracemont cores from 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPU block diagram has leaked out, detailing the new core & graphics design along with the updated I/O features. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

The second one might seem like it since the Hybrid configuration for the CPU only states up to 14 cores (6+8) for the P and H series chips while U series Meteor Lake chips feature up to 12 cores in an (4+8) configuration. The other possibility is that each E-Core module (comprising of four cores) will have two standard-power cores and two 'LP' cores. Again, this is all speculation so let's take the core counts that we have right now and move on with them. All CPU cores will be fabricated on the 'Intel 4' process node which is a rebadged 7nm EUV node from the blue team.

Going All Out With tGPU: Battlemage Xe2 Architecture & 1024 Cores

Next up, we have the tGPU (Tiled-GPU) which is going to be based on the Battlemage architecture as denoted by the 'Xe2' label. The Xe1 architecture known as Alchemist is featured on the existing Xe-HPG GPUs but the GPUs on Meteor Lake will be utilizing the next-gen architecture and up to 128 Execution Units for a total of 1024 ALUs. That's the same number of EUs as the existing ACM-G11 GPU that is featured on the entry-level Arc A380 graphics card. So we can expect performance in the same range considering the architectural update and the higher clock speeds that come from the new process node. The tGPU is said to be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm process node.

We also recently reported that Intel's Meteor Lake Tiled-GPUs might be dropping XMX units but feature partial FP64 compute enablement on board. More on that here.

LPDDR5X Support & Up To 96 GB DDR5 For High-End H-Series Laptops

Moving onward to memory support, the Intel Meteor Lake mobility CPUs will carry support for both LPDDR5/X memory with speeds of up to 7467 Mbps (1 DPC / Up To 64 GB) and DDR5-5600 MBps (1DPC / Up To 96 GB). The 96 GB capacity is a new one for laptops since we usually get up to 64 GB capacities in standard high-end gaming laptops and 128 GB in a few workstation parts. You can expect all the latest I/O such as PCIe Gen 5.0 and media capabilities such as low-power AV1, HDMI 2.1 (Integrated), eDP 1.4B. The VPU 2.7 is an interesting part of the Meteor Lake tiled chip which is said to handle AI processing for high-performance and low-power inferencing. It features GNA3.5 noise suppression and ultra-low power functionality through the use of Atom cores.

Some key features of the Intel Meteor Lake lineup such as memory, IO, power, and more. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

Rolling back a bit to the PCIe Lanes, the Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will offer up to 8 Gen 5 lanes to a discrete GPU, three x4 Gen 4 Lanes to M.2 NVMe SSDs but those x8 Gen 5 lanes will only be available on Meteor Lake-H chips while the P and U series parts might be restricted to Gen 4 lanes or won't even feature discrete GPU lanes at all. Other features include 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 10 USB 22, 2 USB 3, and WiFi 6E capabilities. So round up the entire feature set, we get:

Intel Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup Expected Features:

Triple-Hybrid CPU Architecture (P/E/LP-E Cores)

Brand New Redwood Cove (P-Cores)

Brand New Crestmont (E-Cores)

Up To 14 Cores (6+8) For H/P Series & Up To 12 Cores (4+8) For U Series CPUs

Intel 4 Process Node For CPU, TSMC 3nm For tGPU

Intel Battlemage 'Xe-LPG' GPU With Up To 128 EUs

Up To LPDDR5X-7467 & DDR5-5200 Support

Up To 96 GB DDR5 & 64 GB LPDDR5X Capacities

Intel VPU For AI Inferencing With Atom Cores

x8 Gen 5 Lanes For Discrete GPU (Only H-Series)

Triple x4 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Support

Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports

Once again, the consumer launch schedule states a 2H 2023 release date while the Corporate SIPP is planned for 2023.