AMD Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Graphics Card Fan-Made Renders Show A Stunning Reference Design

AMD might have only teased us their next-gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards but renders made by Technetium show us what the final product might look like.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Renders Shows Premium & Stunning Cooler For RDNA 3 GPUs

The latest renders were once again made by Technetium who also posted renders of the AMD Zen 4 "Ryzen 7000" CPUs last month. The new RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" graphics cards renders look just as impressive and extra hard work has been put to make the card as believable as possible as the one that was teased by AMD back at their Ryzen 7000 unveil.

The teaser shown by AMD gives us a look at the graphics card which features the RDNA 3 GPU core that will power the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. This could be one of the flagship designs of the lineup and it also seems to be slightly thicker than the current cards such as the RX 6950 XT.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT RDNA 3 GPU Flagship might come with a triple-slot cooling solution. (Image Credits: Technetium)

The graphics card renders show that the RDNA 3 GPU-powered Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will be up to three-slot big and feature lots of cooling fins. The cooler shroud looks very similar to the reference design used by current cards and we can also see a hint of RGB illumination on the front of the card. The heatsink also features a unique red trim on 3 of the heatsink fins next to the triple 8-pin connectors however dual 8-pin connectors have also been reported a while back by outlet, Angstornomics.

The shroud comes with a subtle hint of RGB that runs on the sides of the middle fan and it is simply a very stunning and beautiful render made by the user. In an earlier tweet, AMD said that "Bigger doesn't necessarily mean better" pointing out at the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 which was unveiled a few days ago.

Note: Once again, this is just a fan-made render so the final design would look different but this is very close to what the final product might look like.