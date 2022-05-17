AMD Flagship RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPU Allegedly Codenamed ‘Plum Bonito’ & Uses ‘Gemini’ Board, Next-Gen RDNA 4 May Land As ‘GFX1200’ Series

AMD might once again be going with codenames that are named after fish for its next-gen RDNA 3-powered Navi 3X lineup. The latest codenames seem to have been discovered by @Kepler_L2 over on Twitter.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPU Allegedly Codenamed 'Plum Bonito' & Utilizes 'Gemini' Board

Starting with the RDNA 2 lineup, AMD started using various fish names for its internal GPU naming scheme. The current-gen flagship, the RDNA 2 based Navi 21 GPU, was codenamed 'Sienna Cichlid' and it looks like the next-gen flagship, the RDNA 3 based Navi 31 GPU, will be following tradition & be known as 'Plum Bonito'. Now Plum Bonito isn't actually a fish but actually a dish made out of the fish. The wiki description for the Bonito fish reads:

AMD Marketing Claims Radeon RX 6000 GPUs Offer Better Performance Per Dollar & Higher FPS Per Watt Versus NVIDIA’s RTX 30 Series

Bonitos are a tribe of medium-sized, ray-finned predatory fish in the family Scombridae – a family it shares with the mackerel, tuna, and Spanish mackerel tribes, and also the butterfly kingfish. via Wikipedia

It is also stated that AMD's RDNA 3-powered Navi 31 GPU will be infused onto the Gemini board & which should be the reference board for the upcoming flagship.

Plum Bonito = Navi31 ASIC?

Gemini = Navi31 board?

gfx1200 = Navi41?

🤔 — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) May 17, 2022

Learning codenames of upcoming GPUs is already fascinating. AMD is still going to utilize its stars naming convention for the CDNA-X powered lineup while the gaming RDNA GPUs are going to end up with more fishy codenames. And in addition to that, Kepler also seems to have spotted that the next-generation RDNA 4 lineup may fall under the 'GFX1200' series. The RDNA 3 lineup has already been confirmed as the 'GFX1100' in Linux while the RDNA 2 parts were labeled under the 'GFX1030' series. The first-generation RDNA parts were referred to under the 'GFX1010' internal-naming convention.

Graphics Architecture GPU Codename Alternative Name Architecture Product GFX900 VEGA 10 GCN 5.0 RX VEGA / Radeon Pro GFX902 RAVEN Raven Ridge / Picasso GCN 5.0 Ryzen 2000/3000(G/GE) GFX904 VEGA 12 GCN 5.0 Vega Pro 20 (MAC) GFX906 VEGA 20 GCN 5.0 Radeon VII / Radeon Pro VII GFX908 ARCTURUS CDNA 1 Instinct MI100 TBC GFX909 RAVEN2 GCN 5.0 TBC GFX909 RENOIR GCN 5.0 Ryzen 4000(H/U/G) GFX1010 NAVI 10 RDNA 1 RX 5700/5600(M/XT) GFX1011 NAVI 12 RDNA 1 PRO 5600M (MAC) GFX1012 NAVI 14 RDNA 1 RX 5500 (M/XT) GFX1030 NAVI 21 Big Navi / Sienna Cichlid RDNA 2 RX 6900/6800 Series GFX1031 NAVI 22 Navy Flounder RDNA 2 RX 6700 Serues GFX1032 NAVI 23 Dimgrey Cavefish RDNA 2 RX 6600 Series GFX1033 NAVI 24 Beige Goby RDNA 2 RX 6500/6400 Series GFX1033 Rembrandt Green Sardine? RDNA 2 Ryzen 5000U/H/G GFX1040 VAN GOGH LITE RDNA 2 TBC GFX1100 Navi 31 Plum Bonito RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900? GFX1101 Navi 3X RDNA 3 Discrete GPU GFX1102 Navi 3X RDNA 3 Discrete GPU GFX1103 Navi 3X Phoenix? RDNA 3 Ryzen 7000 APU? GFX1200 Navi 4X RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000?

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPU Specs & Price Rumors: Ryzen 9 7950X 24/16 Core Up To 5.4 GHz, Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core Up To 5.3 GHz, Ryzen 7 7800X 8 Core Up To 5.2 GHz, Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core Up To 5.1 GHz

AMD Navi III (RDNA 3)

Navi 31: 12288 SPs, 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, 6 SEs

Navi 32: 8192 SPs, 32 WGPs, 8 SAs, 4 SEs

Navi 33: 4096 SPs, 16 WGPs, 4 SAs, 2 SEs https://t.co/h46ytpdifo — Redfire (@Redfire75369) May 2, 2022

Initially, the Navi 31 GPU configuration featured two GCDs (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

But that specification has since been toned down and as per the latest rumors, the AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is now expected to offer 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 stream processors which is lower than the previous count. This will also drop the overall compute performance unless AMD goes crazy with over 3.0 GHz clock frequencies on its flagship part.

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-384 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

There are also rumors about 3D Stacking on the flagship Navi 31 GPU and the launch is currently expected in the second half of 2022.

Upcoming Flagship AMD, Intel, NVIDIA GPU Specs (Preliminary)

GPU Name AD102 Navi 31 Xe2-HPG Codename Ada Lovelace RDNA 3 Battlemage Flagship SKU GeForce RTX 4090 Series Radeon RX 7900 Series Arc B900 Series GPU Process TSMC 4N TSMC 5nm+ TSMC 6nm TSCM 5nm? GPU Package Monolithic MCD (Multi-Chiplet Die) MCM (Multi-Chiplet Module) GPU Dies Mono x 1 2 x GCD + 4 x MCD + 1 x IOD Quad-Tile (tGPU) GPU Mega Clusters 12 GPCs (Graphics Processing Clusters) 6 Shader Engines 10 Render Slices GPU Super Clusters 72 TPC (Texture Processing Clusters) 30 WGPs (Per MCD)

60 WGPs (In Total) 40 Xe-Cores (Per Tile)

160 Xe-Cores (Total) GPU Clusters 144 Stream Multiprocessors (SM) 120 Compute Units (CU)

240 Compute Units (in total) 1280 Xe VE (Per Tile)

5120 Xe VE (In Total) Cores (Per Die) 18432 CUDA Cores 7680 SPs (Per GCD)

15360 SPs (In Total) 20480 ALUs (In Total) Peak Clock ~2.85 GHz ~3.0 GHz TBD FP32 Compute ~105 TFLOPs ~92 TFLOPs TBD Memory Type GDDR6X GDDR6 GDDR6? Memory Capacity 24 GB 32 GB TBD Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit TBD Memory Speeds ~21 Gbps ~18 Gbps TBD Cache Subsystems 96 MB L2 Cache 512 MB (Infinity Cache) TBD TBP ~600W ~500W TBD Launch Q4 2022 Q4 2022 2023