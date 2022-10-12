Menu
AMD Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Graphics Cards Allegedly Launching In December, Difficult To Compete With NVIDIA’s RTX 40 GPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 12, 2022, 05:07 PM EDT

A new rumor of AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture has been posted by Enthusiast Citizen. The leaker who has been very accurate with his previous leaks states that AMD will introduce two flagship variants in December and also shared a few performance estimates.

AMD To Launch Two Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards In December, Overall Performance Falls Short In Ray Tracing & Rasterization Vs NVIDIA's RTX 40 GPUs, Alleges Rumor

According to Enthusiast Citizen, AMD will be officially introducing its RDNA 3 family of graphics cards under the Radeon RX 7000 banner on the 3rd of November. This has already been made official by the red team. The retail launch of these graphics cards will take place in December so we're looking at almost a month late which shouldn't be a surprise considering the same thing happened with AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs which were officially introduced in late August but didn't hit retail launch until the end of September.

The leaker explains that we will be getting two Radeon RX 7000 flagship graphics cards termed as the "first flagship" and "second flagship". It is not known whether this is referring to the Navi 31 and Navi 32 dies or two variants of the Navi 31 GPU. Rest assured, both of these GPUs will come with an MCM design and feature TSMC's 5nm process node.

Enthusiast Citizen further goes on to state the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 70000 with the RDNA 3 graphics architecture. In terms of ray tracing and rasterization performance, the AMD line may have a hard time competing against NVIDIA's recently introduced GeForce RTX 40 series cards and especially the top RTX 4090 which offers anywhere from 50 to 100% improvement in standard rasterized workloads and further pushes the performance envelope in ray tracing and DLSS titles. As such, AMD may not be as confident in terms of pricing with their Radeon lineup as they are with the Ryzen lineup.

While the leaker has a good record, it is wise to take this information with a grain of salt until we get official information from AMD themselves. It is possible that the performance estimates that are mentioned here are based on early samples or early drivers & this won't be the first time that this would be the case.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be launching in November with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

  • 5nm Process Node
  • Advanced Chiplet Packaging
  • Rearchitected Compute Unit
  • Optimized Graphics Pipeline
  • Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
  • Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
  • Refined Adaptive Power Management
  • >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU line based on the Nav 3x GPUs is confirmed for unveiling on the 3rd of November and we will also be getting custom variants revealed the same day. Just a few days ago, several unreleased AMD Radeon RX 7000 series cards got listed within the Enermax PSU wattage calculator and that may or may not be a likely hint at the upcoming lineup.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
CodenameSienna CichlidHotpink BonefishWheat NasPlum BonitoTBD
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2203mm2 (Only GCD)200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4016304864
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 80326096128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)512040967680122888192
Cores (Total)5120409676801228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Memory Speed16-18 GbpsTBDTBD20 GbpsTBD
Memory Bandwidth512-576 GB/sTBDTBD960 GB/sTBD
Infinity Cache128 MB32 MB64 MB96/192 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?		Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~150W~250W~350WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?

Order