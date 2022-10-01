Possible AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3x” GPU PCI-IDs Revealed, At Least 8 SKUs For Next-Gen Radeon RX & Radeon Pro

A series of PCI-IDs for AMD's next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs featured on the Navi 3x lineup have been revealed by _Rogame.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPU PCI-IDs Revealed, At Least 8 SKUs For Next-Gen Radeon RX & Radeon Pro

According to Rogame, AMD may have at least 8 GPUs based on their next-generation RDNA 3 GPU architecture which is expected to launch on the 3rd of November. These GPU IDs are not specific to desktop parts but also include mobile and Pro series products. There are at least 8 SKUs that have been mentioned though the list is preliminary and there could be even more SKUs once the lineup is officially announced. The current Navi 3x lineup includes:

NAVI 31: 0x7440 -> 0x745F

NAVI 32: 0x7460 -> 0x747F

NAVI 33: 0x7480 -> 0x749F

The AMD Navi 33 GPU lineup alone includes six SKUs with their PCI IDs being:

0x7480

0x7481

0x7483

0x748B

0x7489

0x749F

As per Rogame, the desktop gaming SKU is usually the last ID of the range so the parts mentioned above are what could end up in the Radeon RX 7000 graphics card lineup. Now it makes sense for entry-level SKUs such as Navi 33 to include six or even more PCI IDs but top-end SKUs may keep it to a minimum. Even if we get 6 PCI IDs per GPU SKU, that's a total of 18 products that will be aimed at diverse markets including Radeon Desktop, Radeon Mobile, Radeon Pro Desktop, & Radeon Pro Mobile.

AMD confirmed that it's RDNA 3 GPUs will be launching in November with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU lineup based on the Nav 3x GPUs is confirmed for launch on the 3rd of November and we will also be getting custom variants the same day.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)