AlphaCool Says Chrome-Plated Water Blocks For AMD RDNA 3 “Radeon RX 7000” GPUs Will Be Ready For Launch on 3rd November

Premium water block manufacturer, Alphacool has confirmed that they will have their latest blocks ready for AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs at launch on the 3rd of November.

AMD's RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs To Have Water Blocks Ready For Launch on 3rd November, Confirms AlphaCool

AlphaCool's representative, Eddy, stated over at the TechpowerUp forums that all of the company's next-generation coolers will be chrome plated. The manufacturer doesn't want to take a "technical" step back with nickel-plating since it makes no sense when you have applied chrome-plating. It is also said that pure copper blocks always get discolored after a certain time and no longer look nice.

But the most important thing mentioned by Eddy is that AlphaCool will be ready with water blocks when AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs for the Radeon RX 7000 series launch on the 3rd of November:

All gpu coolers in the future will be chrome-plated. We will not take a technical step backwards to nickel plating. After all, that makes no sense. We don't make pure copper blocks without chrome plating. The demand is basically non-existent and in the end pure copper will always discolor after a certain time and no longer look nice. The AMD blocks will also be chrome-plated and will be launched on time for the launch on November 3. Eddy @ TPU Forums, AlphaCool Rep

Just yesterday, AMD confirmed that their RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs will be launching on the 3rd of November. The announcement was shared by Senior Vice President and General Manager of Radeon, Scott Herkelman, over on Twitter. The AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will be featured on the next-gen Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards, offering a massive gaming performance uplift and they might as well be the first chips to come close to the 4 GHz GPU clock speed mark.

2 of 9

As we saw with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards unveil, partners already have water blocks ready so it won't be a surprise that AlphaCool doesn't have their blocks ready at AMD's grand unveiling too. AlphaCool announced its brand new Eiswold 2 water block for the RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics which features the chrome-plated baseplate as mentioned above. AMD has said that they will have more information coming soon on the next-gen RDNA 3 cards so stay tuned.