NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 & AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT, 7900 XT, 7800 XT, 7700 XT Graphics Cards Listed By Enermax

PSU maker, Enermax, has listed down several unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 & AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards within its Power Supply Calculator webpage,

Enermax Possibly Reveals NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 & AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT, RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT Graphics Cards

This won't be the first time we have seen NVIDIA and AMD GPUs listed preliminarily by official OEMs and vendors. A while ago, TCL listed AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card within their presentation while we have also seen RTX 40 series GPUs appear on webpages of various other power supply manufacturers.

Spotted by Momomo_US, the Enermax power supply calculator is a handy tool where you can find out the most suitable PSU for your PC by selecting from a list of components. The interesting thing is that Enermax is listing not just current but also unreleased products on its webpage as of right now. It is likely that these are just guesses but power supply manufacturers do get info early on for products, especially high-end GPUs which are currently the most power-demanding component in modern gaming PCs.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Cards Listed By Enermax (Image Credits: Momomo_US):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards Listed By Enermax (Image Credits: Momomo_US):

While NVIDIA has already announced its GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 (16 GB & 12 GB), the company hasn't announced the mainstream RTX 4070 & RTX 4060 variants yet and those are speculated to launch early next year. With that said, Enermax has listed down both of these cards along with four AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards. Those include the Radeon RX 7950 XT, RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT. The full list along with their wattage (using an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU for reference) are listed below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (733W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (600W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (565W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (478W)

AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT (702W)

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (610W)

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (580W)

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (478W)

The RX 7950 XT is listed with 31W lower power than the GeForce RTX 4090. The 7900 XT is listed with 10W higher power than the RTX 4080 though it is not mentioned if this is the 16 GB or 12 GB variant. The RX 7700 XT is listed at 87W lower power consumption than the RTX 4070 whereas the RTX 4060 shares the same power consumption as the 7700 XT.

Once again, these look a lot like preliminary listings so take the wattage figures with a grain of salt. Currently, neither AMD nor NVIDIA has confirmed the wattage figures of the unreleased GPUs that are listed by Enermax. With that said, expect more information from both vendors in the coming months, especially on the 3rd of November when AMD will unveil its RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000' GPU lineup to the world.