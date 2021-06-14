AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC ‘Liquid Cooled’ Graphics Card Pictured & Tested, Benchmarks Unveil 5% Faster Than Reference Model

The first benchmark testing of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC 'Liquid Cooled' graphics card has been published by content creators at BiliBili. According to the benchmark results, the upcoming graphics card seems to offer a slight performance boost along with lower temperatures thanks to the liquid cooling setup.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT  LC 'Liquid Cooled' Graphics Card Shows Up In Benchmark Tests, Up To 5% Faster Than Reference Model

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with Navi 21 XTXH chips have received high-end cooling systems, both air, and liquid from various manufacturers. AMD has also followed the liquid approach. It helps in pushing peak clocks out of the binned Navi 21 chip and as such, delivers slightly more performance than the reference variant. Some of the top variants that feature the Navi 21 XTXH GPU include:

The card follows the same design scheme as the existing Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 series graphics cards with a silver and black color scheme. The card has two glossy aluminum plates and a large Radeon 'R' logo in the middle. The card would have featured a dual-slot design and came with an AIO liquid cooling solution. The packaging shows the card featuring a 120mm AIO radiator and has an RGB accent LED on the side. The card features the reference PCB design with dual 8-pin power connectors.

In the tests, the card seems to offer up to 5% performance uplift over the reference Radeon RX 6900 XT in synthetic workloads. The content creator also posted a Furmark benchmark. It looks as if the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC could need a better cooling solution as it hovers around 80C whereas the Toxic model from Sapphire runs at around 60C even at max load.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Graphics Card Benchmarks (Image Source: Bilibili):

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC has so far only appeared on Chinese retailers and news sites and that could mean that the card might be exclusive to the Asian Pacific market however, that remains to be seen. There have been reports that Sapphire and a few other vendors might launch the liquid cooled variant soon but that remains to be seen.

AMD RX 6900 XTX "Big Navi 21 XTX" GPU Powered Liquid Cooled Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid Cooled graphics card would've come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 300W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled graphics card would also have featured 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

The reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT had a price of $999 US so the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled would have sold for over $1200 US due to its premium design.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units28323640607280
Stream Processors1792204823042560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US

News Sources: Videocardz , Broly_X1

