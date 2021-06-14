The first benchmark testing of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC 'Liquid Cooled' graphics card has been published by content creators at BiliBili. According to the benchmark results, the upcoming graphics card seems to offer a slight performance boost along with lower temperatures thanks to the liquid cooling setup.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC 'Liquid Cooled' Graphics Card Shows Up In Benchmark Tests, Up To 5% Faster Than Reference Model

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with Navi 21 XTXH chips have received high-end cooling systems, both air, and liquid from various manufacturers. AMD has also followed the liquid approach. It helps in pushing peak clocks out of the binned Navi 21 chip and as such, delivers slightly more performance than the reference variant. Some of the top variants that feature the Navi 21 XTXH GPU include:

The card follows the same design scheme as the existing Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 series graphics cards with a silver and black color scheme. The card has two glossy aluminum plates and a large Radeon 'R' logo in the middle. The card would have featured a dual-slot design and came with an AIO liquid cooling solution. The packaging shows the card featuring a 120mm AIO radiator and has an RGB accent LED on the side. The card features the reference PCB design with dual 8-pin power connectors.







In the tests, the card seems to offer up to 5% performance uplift over the reference Radeon RX 6900 XT in synthetic workloads. The content creator also posted a Furmark benchmark. It looks as if the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC could need a better cooling solution as it hovers around 80C whereas the Toxic model from Sapphire runs at around 60C even at max load.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Graphics Card Benchmarks (Image Source: Bilibili):













The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC has so far only appeared on Chinese retailers and news sites and that could mean that the card might be exclusive to the Asian Pacific market however, that remains to be seen. There have been reports that Sapphire and a few other vendors might launch the liquid cooled variant soon but that remains to be seen.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid Cooled graphics card would've come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 300W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled graphics card would also have featured 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

The reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT had a price of $999 US so the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled would have sold for over $1200 US due to its premium design.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

News Sources: Videocardz , Broly_X1