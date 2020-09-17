AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi” Flagship Graphics Card Pictured Once Again

Leaks featuring the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have started to doing the rounds ever since NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. We have seen the official pictures from AMD and also just recently, we got a look at the design of the card in detail within Fortnite and JayzTwoCents. Now a handful of pictures have also been leaked by RedGamingTech who shows us some more angles of what is rumored to be the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT card.

Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT "Big Navi" Graphics Card Pictured Once Again, Red Team's Triple-Fan Vs Green Team's Triple-Slot Flagships Go Head To Head This Fall

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture are going to be very interesting for the consumer gaming segment. They are aimed directly at NVIDIA's RTX 30 series family but we don't know for sure which card will be positioned in what segment. We've got a good look at the card before which I will detail below but its always nice to see some brand new pictures that give us a better look at the card.

AMD Says Zen 3 For Next-Gen Ryzen 4000 “Vermeer” CPUs Is A Tremendously Powerful Architecture

From the looks of it, the pictures that JayZTwoCents and RedGamingTech got hold of are coming from the same source which might hint at this being a controlled-leak of sorts. The card is once again seen sitting on a foam sheet and is pictured from various angled. In the four photos leaked by the source, we can see how the triple axial-tech fan shroud assembly is designed with a large aluminum-based heatsink that sits underneath it. The card features dual 8-pin connectors & has a shroud that looks to be made of plastic with an aluminum plate running through the middle. This plate runs all the way to the back of the card.

The second interesting thing about the card is the two screws that seem to open up two embedded plates on the backplate. Now, these screws could open up to expose the backside of the PCB which would mean that AMD is going for a more enclosed design similar to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 20 or 30 series cards. The backplate also has the retention bracket exposed which can be unscrewed by the removal of four screws. NVIDIA has also featured retention brackets on its Founders Edition cards since it increases the GPU mounting pressure that effectively helps to dissipate heat from the GPU & over to the heatsink.









The Radeon logo on the Radeon RX 6000 series flagship graphics card can be seen to be made out of acrylic material which confirms that it will indeed feature LEDs that light up. The source reports that the card is the Radeon RX 6900 XT which utilizes the "Big Navi" GPU (otherwise known as Navi 21). We definitely can't say for sure if this graphics card will end up being referred to as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pictured, Radeon RX 6900 With Triple-Fan & Radeon RX 6800 / 6700 With Dual-Fan Cooling

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represent the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has the large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card.

It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards. There's a large possibility that the PCB that leaked out a few days ago belonged to a Navi 22 based graphics card.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.