The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards including the RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 are finally receiving their much-awaited custom variants today. Each major partner of AMD will be having their own lineups of custom cards based on the Big Navi GPU offering superior cooling & stylish designs unique to their branding.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Custom Models Roundup - Tri-Frozr, ROG STRIX, Red Devil, Nitro+, Taichi, Speedster, WindForce & Many More!

There are tons of AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 custom designs to select from. Each AIB has at least two different variants of each graphics card featuring custom PCBs, factory overclocks, and much beefier cooling solutions than the reference models. These custom variants will also come at premium price points and we will make sure we can have prices listed by the time the NDA lifts on them.

ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Custom Graphics Cards

The ASUS Radeon RX 6800 series custom graphics cards range from air-cooled to liquid-cooled variants. ASUS is also the first to introduce a liquid-cooled variant for AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs that power the Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 graphics cards. The most noteworthy model is the LC variant which features a closed-loop cooling solution and will be the first one that we will detail.

ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Cooled Graphics Card

The ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6800 XT is a full-on liquid-cooled design that makes use of the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT PCB but couples it with the power of liquid cooling. The liquid cooler features a 240mm radiator that has braided tubing leading to a custom pump model that has been designed specifically for the Navi 21 "RDNA 2" GPU. The shroud on the card itself is gorgeous with a stunning display of ASUS's AURA SYNC RGB lighting and a futuristic shroud design. The shroud also comes with a blower-style fan that will blow air through the internal chassis of the graphics card.



























As for the internal chassis, a large cold plate is said to cool both the GPU silicon and GDDR6 VRAM featured on the PCB. The graphics card is definitely going to be a standout design for the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, offering a premium cooling design for a hefty premium. The card will be powered by a standard dual 8-pin connector configuration and will feature clocks up to 2360 MHz boost. Expect the card to cost around $899 US or higher at launch.

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 Triple-Fan Cooled Graphics Card

As for the standard air-cooled ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 graphics card, ASUS has gone with a design that's similar to the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The card features 3 axial-tech-based fans with 13 fan blades & a massive heatsink underneath the shroud. This cooling design comes in a 2.9 slot form factor which is just a cooler way of saying 3-slot design.

The graphics card comes with a nice looking backplate which covers the entire length of the card and even extends beyond the PCB. A small cut out at the back helps push air out from the back. The front of the custom card has a dual-tone design with frames that seem to be made out of aluminum extending out & giving the card a more premium feel which looks similar to ASUS's Poseidon series offerings. The heatsink underneath is made up of a large aluminum fin stack that makes use of at least 6 heat pipes.

ASUS is also be investing in some cool features such as an RGB strip that runs the entire side length of the card. Display options on the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 will likely include a pair of HDMI and DP ports along with the USB Type-C VirtualLink connector. Both cards will feature a standard dual 8-pin power connector configuration.

ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT & Radeon RX 6800 TUF Gaming Graphics Cards

Like the ROG STRIX lineup, the TUF Gaming series will feature Axial-tech-based fans but with 9 fan blades unlike the 13 blades on the ROG STRIX variants. They will also feature 0dB fan technology and house some quality electrical components to deliver stable power to the GPU and memory. It looks like the TUF Gaming lineup will also feature a 2.9 slot design.





The cards share the same display configuration as the ROG STRIX variants which are made up of triple DisplayPort 1.4a ports and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a nice-looking backplate that has a solid-aluminum GPU plate to hold the cooler to the graphics card. There's also a cut-out for the third fan as the cooler extends beyond the PCB. Finally, you can see a small TUF Gaming logo that illuminates in bright orange colors on the side of the card.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Custom Graphics Cards

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 series graphics card line up is split into the Nitro+ and PULSE series. The Nitro+ being the more premium lineup comes in both RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 flavors and even includes one additional Special Edition 'SE' variant for the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card. So let us start with the Nitro+ series graphics lineup first.

Sapphire RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Nitro+ Series Graphics Cards

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ from Sapphire is shown to be a massive triple-fan cooled graphics card. Two of the fans feature 9 blades each while the one at the end features 12 fan blades and as such, we can expect them to push lots of airflow towards the central heatsink assembly.





















The card features a massive metal backplate and it does extend beyond the length of the PCB. There's a cutout at the backside to let air pass through the aluminum fins. You can also spot an RGB Nitro+ logo which looks great with the whole aesthetics of the card.

The card is said to feature a 2.7 slot design and from the looks of it, features a large aluminum heatsink beneath the shroud which features 6 massive heat pipes. Details such as final clocks & PCB design remain unknown at the moment but we expect them to be shared prior to the launch on the 18th of November.

Sapphire RX 6800 XT Nitro+ SE 'Special Edition' Graphics Card

The main difference between the Sapphire RX 6800 XT Nitro+ SE and the Nitro+ variants seems to be the fans that feature RGB LEDs integrated within them. The SE also seems to be the only variant in Sapphire's RX 6800 lineup to feature a USB Type-C connector whereas the rest of the Nitro+ line is configured with three DP and a single HDMI port.











Aside from that, we can expect the SE variant to feature higher factory overclocks and a slightly better PCB. All Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 series graphics card variants feature a dual 8-pin power connector configuration so a good PSU around 700-800W would be recommended for these cards.

Sapphire RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 PULSE Series Graphics Cards

Finally, we have the PULSE variants which come in Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 series. Unlike the massive 12-fan blade cooling systems on the Nitro+, the PULSE series gets a triple-fan solution that is comprised of 9-fan blades. The heatsink underneath looks largely the same but we can see one less heatpipe for the PULSE variant.





















The card also looks to be less wide and comes with the red and black trim that PULSE cards are known for. Once again, both cards feature a dual 8-pin connector configuration while display outputs include the standard 1 HDMI and triple DP ports. The card also features no RGB LEDs. Sapphire has provided no word on pricing or availability of the graphics cards but expect it to be posted soon!

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Custom Graphics Cards

PowerColor will be offering its custom Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards in the ultra-enthusiast Red Devil and the sleeker Red Dragon variants. The Red Devil is going to be a very limited variant with 1000 units in production for the RX 6800 XT.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 Red Devil Graphics Cards

The Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Red Devil graphics cards are going to be PowerColor's top of the line offerings and feature a triple-fan and triple-slot cooling design. Each fan on the card features a total of nine fan blades which direct air towards the internal heatsink assembly. The card itself features a brand new design aesthetic on the shroud which has large LED bars that lead towards the rear end, giving a more devilish look to this card.

Both the front shroud and backplate are made out of aluminum alloy metal to provide a premium aesthetic. Underneath the shroud is a massive aluminum heatsink array with seven thick copper heat pipes that run through the heatsink. There are exhaust vents on the backplate that push air out for optimal airflow on the Red Devil cards.

PowerColor hasn't revealed the clocks yet for its Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 series line but it is stated that both cards would utilize a 14+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer caps, and receive power through dual 8-pin connectors.















Display outputs on the PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Red Devil include two DP, 1 HDMI, and a single USB Type-C port. Based on what it stated, the Limited Edition variants of the Red Devil will feature Type-C ports while the standard variants won't feature Type-C connectivity.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 Red Dragon Graphics Cards

PowerColor will also be offering the Radeon RX 6800 series in Red Dragon flavors. Leaked out early by Videocardz, the Red Dragon is a more standard 2.5 slot design but still features a hefty heatsink and triple-fan cooling. The cooler and backplate extend beyond the PCB which seems to be using a slightly modified version of the reference design. Both cards will feature dual 8-pin connectors and come with a slightly higher premium over the reference models.







MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Custom Graphics Cards

The MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Gaming X Trio graphics cards come in the standard 'Non-X' and factory overclocked 'X' series. The standard variants stick to the reference clock speeds that AMD has specified while the factory overclocked variants run with faster-overclocked speeds.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio for instance runs at 2285 MHz boost clocks which is a 35 MHz higher clock than the reference variant while the RX 6800 Gaming X Trio runs at a boost clock of 2155 MHz which is a 50 MHz clock bump over the reference boost clock.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio Graphics Card:















MSI Radeon RX 6800 Gaming X Trio Graphics Card:















The MSI Gaming X Trio Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards With 2nd Tri-Frozr Cooling

With the differences out of the way, now let's talk about the similarities and the main highlights of the Gaming X Trio design. The Gaming X Trio is a toned-down variant of the much higher-end card, the MSI Lightning. Both cards use advanced Tri-Frozr coolers which are the replacement of the MSI Twin Frozr series which have been widely used in current and last generation graphics cards from MSI.





