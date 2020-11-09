The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition graphics card was pictured a few days ago but OEMs have provided more photos of the graphics card. The OEM in question is Lenovo and these cards are reportedly going to part of its next-gen Lenovo Legion lineup of pre-built gaming PCs.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition Reportedly An OEM Offering, Spotted For Lenovo's Next-Gen Legion Gaming Desktops

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition graphics card is not the official name for this card and it's just something we came up with based on the fact that it supports an entirely black cooler and looks slightly more premium than the reference colored variant. The pictures for the graphics card were posted by Lenovo's product manager at Weibo and were caught by Videocardz (the pictures have since been removed).

In the Weibo post, the graphics card was put side-by-side to an OEM GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card which features a non-reference design too. The RTDX 3070 actually makes use of a different cooling system than the reference Founders Edition variant while the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is only making use of a different color scheme. Both graphics cards look to be around the same size however, the RTX 3070 looks slightly taller and wider.

One unit was shown running within the Lenovo Legion Gaming PC and you can also see the LED-lit Radeon logo powered on the card. The PC is a mid-tower and you can see that there's ample room for cooling inside the case unlike the massive RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards which take up a whole lot of space within smaller-sized cases.





AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition Design:

As for the card itself, while the standard reference design features silver and black accents with a silver-colored backplate, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition comes with an all-black back-plate and even the front shroud and the I/O plate is covered black. The fan-blades are colored in silver along the edges and the outer trim of the Radeon sticker. Overall, this black version looks a lot better than the reference design and we can't wait to see this thing hit the retail segment in a couple of weeks.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

MD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





