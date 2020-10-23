Alleged performance benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" graphics card have been leaked out. The numbers come from an AMD AIB partner who has mentioned to us that the performance metrics are based on an early engineering board and that they can further improve by the time the card launches.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" GPU 3DMark Benchmarks Leak Out - Allegedly Destroys The GeForce RTX 3080 at 4K Raster But Looses In Ray Tracing

The benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi GPU" graphics card we were shown include 3DMark Firestrike Ultra (4K), Time Spy Extreme (4K), and Port Royal Default (4K). Graphics performance charts that we happen to take a look at show the Radeon RX 6000 series "Big Navi GPU" graphics card being referred to as "E438". The card was compared to the GeForce RTX 3080 and the GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics cards from NVIDIA.

AMD’s Zen 3 Powered Ryzen 5 5600X $299 CPU Is Now The Fastest Single-Threaded Chip In Passmark

No specifications were mentioned but the performance numbers are as follows. The alleged AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card scores 12,781 points in 3DMark Firestrike Ultra at 4K resolution. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3080 scores 10,531 points while the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti scores 8,210 points. The card is 22% faster than the RTX 3080 and 56% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Moving on to 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme at 4K resolution, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is said to deliver a score of 8,230 points. The GeForce RTX 3080 used for comparison scored 7,978 points while the Geforce RTX 2080 Ti scored 6,933 points. As per the benchmarks, the Radeon RX 6800 XT seems to be around 3% faster than the RTX 3080 and 19% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti in TimeSpy.

In addition to our scores, KittyYYuko (Formerly KittyCorgi) has also posted his own benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (80 CU Big Navi) graphics card which have been compiled by Twitter fellow, Harukzae5719 in the chart above. Note that the performance metrics posted by Harukzae are based on the graphics score alone.

Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi GPU” Graphics Card PCB Leaks Out – Features Dual 8-Pin Connectors, 256-bit Bus & VirtualLink Port

Finally, there's 3DMark Port Royal which was tested at the default 4K resolution. The Radeon RX 6800 XT scored 4387 points here while the RTX 3080 and RTX 2080 Ti scored 5351 and 4241 points, respectively. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" GPU turned out to be slightly slower than the competition in this ray tracing specific benchmark with the RTX 3080 getting a 22% lead over it but the Radeon RX 6800 XT did manage to deliver slightly better performance than the RTX 2080 Ti that was the flagship ray tracing the product from NVIDIA during its last generation of products.

Now it is likely that the ray tracing performance may not be fully optimized yet in current drivers and we could expect better performance in the final drivers when the cards ship out to consumers and reviewers.

Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi GPU" Graphics Card Benchmarks:

GPU Name AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 3DMark Firestrike Ultra 4K 12871 (100%) 10531 (81.8%) 8210 (63.8%) 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme 4K 8230 (100%) 7978 (96.9%) 6933 (84.2%) 3DMark Port Royal 4K 4387 (100%) 5351 (122.0%) 4214 (96.1%)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT With Navi 21 XT & Radeon RX 6800 With Navi 21 XL GPUs

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series will feature two RDNA 2 based graphics cards, the Navi 21 "Big Navi" based Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. Yesterday, it was reported that the Navi 21 XT could feature TBPs as high as 320W for reference and 355W for custom variants.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 64 Compute Units of 4096 stream processors. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface but it was reported that the card will end up with a slightly lower memory clock of 14 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs. It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 290W at stock clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units TBA 40 64 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 4096 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Base Clock TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2040 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2330 MHz Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 290W TBP? 320W TBP? >320W TBP? Price TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series With Triple-Fan Cooling Solution

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD will officially be unveiling its RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.