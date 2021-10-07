NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Rumored To Be Priced Close To $300 US, Will Tackle Entry-Level AMD RDNA 2 GPUs

NVIDIA is rumored to be preparing a new Turing graphics card to tackle AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs, the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB. The card is being produced to counter AMD's entry-level lineup as their GeForce RTX 3050 series is a little underpowered to tackle AMD's Navi 23.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB To Be Priced Around $300 US To Counter Entry-Level AMD RDNA 2 Graphics Cards

There are multiple rumors suggesting that NVIDIA is preparing a 12 GB variant of its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It is not known if the card is simply receiving a memory capacity boost or also offers updated specs.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Official Specs & Performance Leak Out – Right On Par With GeForce RTX 3060

According to Moore's Law is Dead, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB will be the answer to low-end AMD RDNA 2 GPUs. The GPU will still be produced at TSMC which means NVIDIA can source its GPU supply from both TSMC and Samsung. But the main question arises, how is the RTX 2060 12 GB going to be a competitive option in 2022?

The GeForce RTX 2060 was released back in 2019 and the 12 GB variant will be launching two years later. Again, we don't know if its just the memory capacity that has changed or the underlying specs too. The card did receive a SUPER variant and a few other variants specific to certain markets but it looks like the 12 GB variant is going to be available globally. The reason cited once again is that the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 look to be pretty underwhelming against the AMD RDNA 2 GPU lineup & even so compared to the RTX 2060. It could be a similar story to where the GTX 1050 was too under powered and had to wait till the Ti variant to fix the competitive positioning.

But in terms of pricing, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB graphics cards are said to end up at around $300 US. This isn't MSRP but the actual retail price. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is said to feature an MSRP of $329 US but will end up somewhere close to $400-$450 US. The RTX 3060 12 GB has an MSRP of $ 329 US but also ends up over $500 US. So for $150-$200 US lower, the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB might make sense, especially if it ends up offering performance in between the RX 5600 XT and RX 5700.

A possibility is that the new GeForce RTX 2060 will be positioned against what is likely to be an even more entry-level RDNA 2 lineup from AMD, mainly their Navi 24 GPUs but that's all speculation for now.