AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Official Specs & Performance Leak Out – Right On Par With GeForce RTX 3060

By Hassan Mujtaba
The official specifications and performance numbers of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card have been leaked by Videocardz. The site managed to obtain the reviewer's guide prior to NDA which lists down the entire specifications along with performance comparisons against the 6600 XT and the RTX 3060.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Official Performance & Specifications Leaked - On Par With NVIDIA RTX 3060

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will be the latest and probably the last entry in the Radeon RX 6000 series family. The graphics card will be replacing the Radeon RX 5600 and will be powered by the RDNA 2 core architecture.

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power.  We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units283236406072808080
Stream Processors179220482304256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBA128/64TBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2044 MHz2359 MHzTBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2491 MHz2589 MHzTBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPsTBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP132W160WTBA230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$299-$329 ?$379 USTBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Performance

In terms of performance, the graphics card was compared against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Do remember that the GeForce RTX 3060 rocks a higher VRAM size & may offer better performance in games that feature higher-res textures and generally, in high-res gaming. The numbers show that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, leading in select AMD titles but losing in titles that favor NVIDIA. In Esports titles, the Radeon RX 6600 is slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 but manages over 150 FPS in almost all titles at 1080p resolution.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card's official performance benchmarks have been leaked. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
When it comes to raytracing performance, the graphics card is 13% slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 and only manages a lead in F1 2021 which favors AMD cards. The system used featured the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU with SAM enabled so performance results with Intel systems will vary a bit. The card is expected to launch on 13th October along with the reviews so expect more details in the coming week.

