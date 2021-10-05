AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Official Specs & Performance Leak Out – Right On Par With GeForce RTX 3060

The official specifications and performance numbers of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card have been leaked by Videocardz. The site managed to obtain the reviewer's guide prior to NDA which lists down the entire specifications along with performance comparisons against the 6600 XT and the RTX 3060.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Official Performance & Specifications Leaked - On Par With NVIDIA RTX 3060

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will be the latest and probably the last entry in the Radeon RX 6000 series family. The graphics card will be replacing the Radeon RX 5600 and will be powered by the RDNA 2 core architecture.

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA 128/64 TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2044 MHz 2359 MHz TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock 2491 MHz 2589 MHz TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP 132W 160W TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price $299-$329 ? $379 US TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Performance

In terms of performance, the graphics card was compared against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Do remember that the GeForce RTX 3060 rocks a higher VRAM size & may offer better performance in games that feature higher-res textures and generally, in high-res gaming. The numbers show that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, leading in select AMD titles but losing in titles that favor NVIDIA. In Esports titles, the Radeon RX 6600 is slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 but manages over 150 FPS in almost all titles at 1080p resolution.

When it comes to raytracing performance, the graphics card is 13% slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 and only manages a lead in F1 2021 which favors AMD cards. The system used featured the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU with SAM enabled so performance results with Intel systems will vary a bit. The card is expected to launch on 13th October along with the reviews so expect more details in the coming week.