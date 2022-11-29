AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card Is On Sale For $99 US & Comes With A Free Copy of Dead Island 2

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT may not be the fastest graphics card around but at a price of $99 US, it is definitely the cheapest current-gen GPU that one could purchase right now.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Goes On Sale For $100 US & Comes With a Copy of Dead Island 2 Worth $60 US

The specific variant of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card that is available on sale is the TUF Gaming custom model from ASUS. Newegg is offering this graphics card for just $99.99 US, a drop of $80 US from its $179.99 US MSRP. The best part of this deal is that it even comes with a free $60 US game in the form of a copy of Dead Island 2. So overall, you are getting $240 US worth of value by paying just $100 US at Newegg.

As for the graphics card itself, the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card features a custom design that makes use of a dual-slot and dual-fan cooler. The graphics card requires just a single 6-pin connector to boot & has an overly-engineered cooler on top of its small Navi 24 GPU. While the AMD Navi 24 GPU wasn't a hit in reviews, the graphics card did offer a nice improvement in efficiency. The main factor that held it back was the pricing which at $199 US was ridiculous given the performance it offered was lower than the RX 480/580 which was available for much less than that and with twice the memory capacity.

AMD did launch the Radeon RX 6400 for DIY users but it was also plagued with a similar price issue however, the sub-$200 US segment has since seen many badly priced cards such as the Arc A380 & the GTX 1630. TechPowerUp has visualized the performance per dollar of these four graphics cards here. But with a low price of $100 US, this card seems very reasonable and the added game is just icing on the top. This is definitely something we can recommend to budget PC builders and I hope that the pricing does come close to $100 US for these cards. We also saw some really good deals over the last week as a part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend however they've now ended.