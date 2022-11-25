AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs Now Available At Insanely Low Prices: 6900 XT Under $630 US, 6800 XT Under $500 US, 6700 XT Under $330 US, 6600 Under $200 US

We are just a few weeks away from the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards and the existing Radeon RX 6000 series can be found at insanely low prices at several retailers.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' GPUs See Massive Discounts At Retailers Prior To Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' Launch

While price cuts on the high-end Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards (namely the RX 6800 & 6900 series cards) come as no surprise considering they are getting replaced by the RX 7900 GPUs in a few weeks. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $999 US and the Radeon RX 7900 XT costs $899 US (MSRP). Since buying a Radeon RX 6000 series card at their original MSRP makes no sense, GPU retailers have decided to offer some big discounts on their existing stock of cards.

Starting with the top RDNA 2 GPU, we have the Radeon RX 6900 XT which can be found for as low as $629.99 US (609.99 US with 'ZIP11' code). The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT's are also down a bit but we would recommend getting the 6900 XT or even better, the 6800 XT since the flagship RDNA 2 is still priced around $700 US and not worth buying now since the RDNA 3 cards for $200 US more will offer far better value.

Talking about the 6800 XT, the ASRock Phantom Gaming variant is listed for $534.99 US at Newegg which drops down to $514.99 US with a rebate and even further down to $494.99 US with the same 'ZIP11' code. You will also get 2 free games with this graphics card which include Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol. That alone is $120 US worth of value.

For those who want something in the mainstream segment, there's the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT which is available for around $350 US and drops to $330 US with the same code. If you are in the market for a budget-oriented card under the $250 US range, then the Radeon RX 6650 XT and RX 6600 XT are available in various flavors and you'll still get the two games that we mentioned above. The MSI RX 6650 XT MECH goes for $229.99 US. You can also find an MSI MECH Radeon RX 6600 for as low as $190 US ($170 US with ZIP11 code.

These are just killer deals and considering that AMD won't be launching mainstream or entry-level Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards any time soon, these Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' deals are definitely worth considering if you're building a PC this winter season. You can also find some great deals on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs as part of the holiday season here.