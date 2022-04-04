AMD Radeon RX 6400 Hits Retail Shelves, An Entry-Level & Low-Power Budget Graphics Card For DIY Segment
AMD's retail partners have silently listed the Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, an entry-level & low-power design for budget users, in the DIY market.
AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Card Enters The DIY Market, An Entry-Level & Low-Power Design For Budget Users
The AMD Radeon RX 6400 has so far been an OEM-only variant but there were reports that it could enter the DIY market rather soon. Now the graphics card is being listed by various retailers around the globe.
As expected, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 is based on the Navi 24 GPU core and based on the TSMC 6nm process node. It features 5.4 Billion transistors within a 107mm2 die size and features a total of 768 stream processors within 12 RDNA 2 Compute Units. The card will come in reference-only clock speeds with the base clock reported at 2039 MHz and the boost clock reported at 2321 MHz which gives us 3.5 TFLOPs of horsepower to work with. There's also 4 GB of GDDR6 memory that's operating at 1750 MHz (14 Gbps) across a 64-bit bus interface. This gives us a total of 112 GB/s of bandwidth.
The whole AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card has a TBP rated at around 54W and as such, it doesn't require any external power connectors. Now the card has been spotted in retail stores in various regions including APAC and South America.
Variants such as the MSI Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX are listed for up to $51,500 and that converts to $460 US in Argentina. As for the Chinese listing, the graphics card from AIB TUL is listed for 1500 RMB or $235 USD. Now both of these prices are higher than the $199 US MSRP of the RX 6500 XT which is a better card but once again, these are preliminary listings so it is likely that we can see some adjustments happen in the coming days.
The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is mostly available around its MSRP with just a 1-2% price hike in various regions so in no way or form should the Radeon RX 6400 cost twice as much as the MSRP of the 6500 XT. The new card is expected to be formally announced on either 20th April or 10th May so it is advisable to not purchase these cards prior to their launch.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|AMD Radeon RX 6500
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|GPU
|Navi 24 (XL)?
|Navi 24 (XL)?
|Navi 24 (XT)?
|Navi 23 (XL)
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|6nm
|6nm
|6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|107mm2
|107mm2
|107mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|5.4 Billion
|5.4 Billion
|5.4 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|12
|12?
|16
|28
|32
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|768
|768?
|1024
|1792
|2048
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|48/32
|48/32?
|64/32
|112/64
|128/64
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2039 MHz
|TBD
|2610 MHz
|2044 MHz
|2359 MHz
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|2321 MHz
|TBD
|2815 MHz
|2491 MHz
|2589 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|2435 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|3.5 TFLOPs
|TBD
|5.7 TFLOPs
|9.0 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|24.93 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|TBD
|18 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|112 GB/s
|TBD
|144 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|53W
|TBD
|107W
|132W
|160W
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|330W
|Price
|$120 US?
|$130 US?
|$199 US
|$329 US
|$379 US
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
|~$1199 US
News Source: Momomo_US
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter