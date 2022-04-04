  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Hits Retail Shelves, An Entry-Level & Low-Power Budget Graphics Card For DIY Segment

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD's retail partners have silently listed the Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, an entry-level & low-power design for budget users, in the DIY market.

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 has so far been an OEM-only variant but there were reports that it could enter the DIY market rather soon. Now the graphics card is being listed by various retailers around the globe.

AMD Radeon Software 22.3.1 drivers manipulates CPU settings without user input

AMD Radeon RX 6400 custom graphics cards have been spotted at Argentinian retail outlets. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
As expected, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 is based on the Navi 24 GPU core and based on the TSMC 6nm process node. It features 5.4 Billion transistors within a 107mm2 die size and features a total of 768 stream processors within 12 RDNA 2 Compute Units. The card will come in reference-only clock speeds with the base clock reported at 2039 MHz and the boost clock reported at 2321 MHz which gives us 3.5 TFLOPs of horsepower to work with. There's also 4 GB of GDDR6 memory that's operating at 1750 MHz (14 Gbps) across a 64-bit bus interface. This gives us a total of 112 GB/s of bandwidth.

The whole AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card has a TBP rated at around 54W and as such, it doesn't require any external power connectors. Now the card has been spotted in retail stores in various regions including APAC and South America.

Variants such as the MSI Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX are listed for up to $51,500 and that converts to $460 US in Argentina. As for the Chinese listing, the graphics card from AIB TUL is listed for 1500 RMB or $235 USD. Now both of these prices are higher than the $199 US MSRP of the RX 6500 XT which is a better card but once again, these are preliminary listings so it is likely that we can see some adjustments happen in the coming days.

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is mostly available around its MSRP with just a 1-2% price hike in various regions so in no way or form should the Radeon RX 6400 cost twice as much as the MSRP of the 6500 XT. The new card is expected to be formally announced on either 20th April or 10th May so it is advisable to not purchase these cards prior to their launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node6nm6nm6nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size107mm2107mm2107mm2237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors5.4 Billion5.4 Billion5.4 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units1212?162832406072808080
Stream Processors768768?102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs48/3248/32?64/32112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2039 MHzTBD2610 MHz2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2321 MHzTBD2815 MHz2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPsTBD5.7 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 GbpsTBD18 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/sTBD144 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP53WTBD107W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$120 US?$130 US?$199 US$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

News Source: Momomo_US

