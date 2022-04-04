AMD Radeon RX 6400 Hits Retail Shelves, An Entry-Level & Low-Power Budget Graphics Card For DIY Segment

AMD's retail partners have silently listed the Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, an entry-level & low-power design for budget users, in the DIY market.

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Card Enters The DIY Market, An Entry-Level & Low-Power Design For Budget Users

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 has so far been an OEM-only variant but there were reports that it could enter the DIY market rather soon. Now the graphics card is being listed by various retailers around the globe.

As expected, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 is based on the Navi 24 GPU core and based on the TSMC 6nm process node. It features 5.4 Billion transistors within a 107mm2 die size and features a total of 768 stream processors within 12 RDNA 2 Compute Units. The card will come in reference-only clock speeds with the base clock reported at 2039 MHz and the boost clock reported at 2321 MHz which gives us 3.5 TFLOPs of horsepower to work with. There's also 4 GB of GDDR6 memory that's operating at 1750 MHz (14 Gbps) across a 64-bit bus interface. This gives us a total of 112 GB/s of bandwidth.

The whole AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card has a TBP rated at around 54W and as such, it doesn't require any external power connectors. Now the card has been spotted in retail stores in various regions including APAC and South America.

Variants such as the MSI Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX are listed for up to $51,500 and that converts to $460 US in Argentina. As for the Chinese listing, the graphics card from AIB TUL is listed for 1500 RMB or $235 USD. Now both of these prices are higher than the $199 US MSRP of the RX 6500 XT which is a better card but once again, these are preliminary listings so it is likely that we can see some adjustments happen in the coming days.









The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is mostly available around its MSRP with just a 1-2% price hike in various regions so in no way or form should the Radeon RX 6400 cost twice as much as the MSRP of the 6500 XT. The new card is expected to be formally announced on either 20th April or 10th May so it is advisable to not purchase these cards prior to their launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6400 AMD Radeon RX 6500 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XT)? Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 6nm 6nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 107mm2 107mm2 107mm2 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 12 12? 16 28 32 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 768 768? 1024 1792 2048 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 48/32 48/32? 64/32 112/64 128/64 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2039 MHz TBD 2610 MHz 2044 MHz 2359 MHz 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock 2321 MHz TBD 2815 MHz 2491 MHz 2589 MHz 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 3.5 TFLOPs TBD 5.7 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps TBD 18 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 112 GB/s TBD 144 GB/s 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP 53W TBD 107W 132W 160W 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price $120 US? $130 US? $199 US $329 US $379 US $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

News Source: Momomo_US