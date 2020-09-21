The specifications for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have reportedly been confirmed by Rogame. According to his information, AMD's next-generation RDNA 2 (Navi 2X) lineup of GPUs would initially feature two chips with vastly different memory configurations.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Specifications Reportedly Confirmed, Navi 21 "Radeon RX 6900 XT" Gets 16 GB, Navi 22 Gets 12 GB VRAM

In his tweet, Rogame says that he has confirmed the memory configurations of at least two Navi 2X GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture. These GPUs include the Navi 21 and Navi 22. AMD's Navi 21 is based around the "Big Navi" GPU design which will power the flagship variants in the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup while the Navi 22 GPUs will power the high-performance lineup around the $500 US price range.

AMD On Huawei Sanctions: We Should Be Able To Continue Servicing Customers

Coming to the VRAM configurations, it is said that Navi 21 will feature 16 GB VRAM. From previous leaks, we have seen an alleged engineering sample with the "Big Navi" GPU that featured 16 GB of Samsung's GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit wide bus interface. In addition to that, the Navi 21 chip is likely to be housed by the Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU.

The second variant, the Navi 22 GPU, is said to feature 12 GB of VRAM and that would most likely be featured across a 192-bit bus interface. Based on the specifications, the Navi 22 GPU could be used in cards that would be the successor to the Radeon RX 5700 XT series. We can't say for sure what AMD will call them but they could either be branded as the Radeon RX 6700 XT or Radeon RX 6800 XT series cards.

🧐 I've now got confirmation for both : > Navi21 16GB VRAM

> Navi22 12GB VRAM I have no idea if these are full die or cut down SKUs — _rogame (@_rogame) September 17, 2020

Rogame also mentions that it is currently unknown if the two variants he has confirmed are based on the full (Navi 21/22) GPU dies or a cut-down variant. The lower bus interface on flagship cards is slightly weird but there's a possibility that these are just early engineering boards. Do note that 16 GB and 12 GB VRAM are also possible with 512-bit and 384-bit bus interface so AMD is also open to that option when the final specifications are released.

AMD Next Generation ‘Vermeer’ Processors To Be Called Ryzen 5000 Series, May Max Out At 12 Cores Instead Of 16

We still have over a month to go till the line-up reveal but AMD and the tech press are providing us with a handful of teaser and leaks in the meanwhile.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represent the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has the large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.