AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Gets Powered By Navi 10 XLE GPU – 2304 Cores With Optimized Clocks

By
30 mins ago
AMD announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card at CES without telling us what Navi GPU it was based on. There were rumors prior to its announcement that it could be based on a different Navi chip than the RX 5700 series but that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Gets Latest Navi 10 SKU, The Navi 10 XLE With Optimized Clocks

The information comes straight from Videocardz who has stated that its neither the Navi 12 or some other GPU variant that the Radeon RX 5600 XT is powered by but in fact, it's the 10th Navi '10' SKU. Even the mobility variant of the same chip that got unveiled at CES is featuring a newer Navi 10 SKU known as Navi 10 XME. In short, the Navi 10 GPU has the most number of SKUs in AMD's first-generation RDNA family and they are listed below:

  • Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary: Navi 10 XTX
  • Radeon RX 5700 XT: Navi 10 XT (some models have XTX)
  • Radeon RX 5700: Navi 10 XL
  • Radeon RX 5600 XT: Navi 10 XLE
  • Radeon RX 5600 OEM: Navi 10 XE
  • Radeon RX 5600M: Navi 10 XM

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU Specifications

Rocking 36 Compute Units or 2304 stream processors on its Navi 10 XME GPU, this card offers the same core count as the Radeon RX 5700. The clock speeds for the Radeon RX 5600 XT are tuned at 1130 MHz base, 1375 MHz game, and 1560 MHz boost. This would also lead to much lower TDP, around the 150W range while the Radeon RX 5700 has a TDP of 180W. The card will be able to put out 7.19 TFLOPs of Compute horsepower.

Coming to the memory design, this is where we start seeing major differences between the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5600 XT. While the Radeon RX 5700 rocks an 8 GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit wide bus interface, the Radeon RX 5600 XT would rock a 6 GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus interface. The Radeon RX 5700 also delivers a higher 448 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing the 14 Gbps DRAM dies while the Radeon RX 5600 XT would offer 288 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing slower 12 Gbps DRAM dies. The card will require a single 8-pin power connector & display outputs include a single HDMI 2.0b and triple DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPs2304 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64144 / 6488 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHz1130 MHz1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHz1560 MHz1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHz1375 MHz1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPs7.19 TFLOPs5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W150W130W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279 US$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 201921st January, 20207th October 2019

In terms of performance, the card is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 TI which costs the same at $279 and the GTX 1660 SUPER which is very similar to the GTX 1660 Ti in performance at a price of $229 US. Some early performance tests show that the card doesn't have enough power to rival the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 which makes things for it a little hard as EVGA has since released their new RTX 2060 KO edition cards which start at $279 US, the same price as the RX 5600 XT without even factoring in the custom model premium. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, on the other hand, is up to 20% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while offering added features such as RTX, DLSS, etc.

The move from EVGA would prompt other AIBs to offer their cost-optimized RTX 2060's, putting the RX 5600 XT in a very hard spot right on its launch.

We have already seen various performance leaks of the card which is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER around a $279-$299 US price point. The following are some 3DMark GPU benchmarks.

  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score
  • RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

With that said, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is expected to hit the retail market on 21st January for a price of $279 US and the premium custom model tax.

