AMD announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card at CES without telling us what Navi GPU it was based on. There were rumors prior to its announcement that it could be based on a different Navi chip than the RX 5700 series but that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Gets Latest Navi 10 SKU, The Navi 10 XLE With Optimized Clocks

The information comes straight from Videocardz who has stated that its neither the Navi 12 or some other GPU variant that the Radeon RX 5600 XT is powered by but in fact, it's the 10th Navi '10' SKU. Even the mobility variant of the same chip that got unveiled at CES is featuring a newer Navi 10 SKU known as Navi 10 XME. In short, the Navi 10 GPU has the most number of SKUs in AMD's first-generation RDNA family and they are listed below:

Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary: Navi 10 XTX

Radeon RX 5700 XT: Navi 10 XT (some models have XTX)

(some models have XTX) Radeon RX 5700: Navi 10 XL

Radeon RX 5600 XT: Navi 10 XLE

Radeon RX 5600 OEM: Navi 10 XE

Radeon RX 5600M: Navi 10 XM

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU Specifications

Rocking 36 Compute Units or 2304 stream processors on its Navi 10 XME GPU, this card offers the same core count as the Radeon RX 5700. The clock speeds for the Radeon RX 5600 XT are tuned at 1130 MHz base, 1375 MHz game, and 1560 MHz boost. This would also lead to much lower TDP, around the 150W range while the Radeon RX 5700 has a TDP of 180W. The card will be able to put out 7.19 TFLOPs of Compute horsepower.

Coming to the memory design, this is where we start seeing major differences between the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5600 XT. While the Radeon RX 5700 rocks an 8 GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit wide bus interface, the Radeon RX 5600 XT would rock a 6 GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus interface. The Radeon RX 5700 also delivers a higher 448 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing the 14 Gbps DRAM dies while the Radeon RX 5600 XT would offer 288 GB/s bandwidth, utilizing slower 12 Gbps DRAM dies. The card will require a single 8-pin power connector & display outputs include a single HDMI 2.0b and triple DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs 2304 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 144 / 64 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz 1130 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz 1560 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz 1375 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs 7.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W 150W 130W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US $279 US $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 21st January, 2020 7th October 2019

In terms of performance, the card is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 TI which costs the same at $279 and the GTX 1660 SUPER which is very similar to the GTX 1660 Ti in performance at a price of $229 US. Some early performance tests show that the card doesn't have enough power to rival the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 which makes things for it a little hard as EVGA has since released their new RTX 2060 KO edition cards which start at $279 US, the same price as the RX 5600 XT without even factoring in the custom model premium. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, on the other hand, is up to 20% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while offering added features such as RTX, DLSS, etc.

The move from EVGA would prompt other AIBs to offer their cost-optimized RTX 2060's, putting the RX 5600 XT in a very hard spot right on its launch.

We have already seen various performance leaks of the card which is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER around a $279-$299 US price point. The following are some 3DMark GPU benchmarks.

RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score

6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score

2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score

2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score

18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score

9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score

4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score

With that said, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is expected to hit the retail market on 21st January for a price of $279 US and the premium custom model tax.