AMD Next Generation Threadripper 5000 Series “Chagall” Launching In August

According to a report by MoePC (via Videocardz), AMD is all set to launch its next generation of Threadripper 5000 processors in August. Threadripper is credited as the platform that single-handedly removed the Intel monopoly by increasing the core count of CPUs available to consumers significantly over what Intel used to provide. Assuming the Threadripper 5000 series is priced similarly, this is going to be an absolute beast of a lineup and should be the perfect platform for enthusiasts and professionals to use.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 50000 series 'Chagall' landing in August, features Zen3 architecture and faster xGMI

As for what's new in AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT Desktop CPUs, one of the major changes will be the Zen 3 core architecture itself which will drive a 19% IPC uplift over the existing Zen 2 based Threadripper 3000 lineup. The Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs, codenamed, Chagall, will retain 64 cores and 128 threads. The CPUs will offer higher clock speeds, rearranged cache (L3), and will feature a slightly refined 7nm process node from TSMC to offer better overall efficiency.

As you can see from the screenshot above, MoePC expects Chagall to feature an xGMI upgrade going from 16 GT to 18 GT. Based on the 8+1 MCM configuration, it should have the exact same die size and layout and TDP is the same as well. AMD is also not moving to DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 like Intel is planning to do.

The L3 cache, however, will get an upgrade. It will be doubled from 16MB per CCX to 32 MB per CCX. Interestingly, AMD remains committed to socket longevity and the next generation Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Chagall series will also support the same TRX4 socket (SP3r3). According to previous leaks, AMD will only be announcing the platform in August, with general availability planned for September 2021. The platform has started popping up in various changelogs (HWINFO has supported this platform since the last update) so it is clear that a launch is imminent.

Intel currently has no proper competition with their last release, the 10th Gen Core-X family launching all the way back in 2019. AMD has since dominated the HEDT landscape and will continue to do so until Intel refocuses its HEDT and workstation efforts with Emerald Rapids HEDT CPUs which are expected for launch sometime between 2021 & 2022. This will be the last generation of AMD HEDT on this socket before the company moves to DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2017-2022)