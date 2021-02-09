AMD’s 5nm Next-Generation Zen 4 Ryzen & EPYC CPUs Rumored To Feature Over 25% IPC Increase, 40% Overall Performance Boost Over Zen 3

With Zen 3 released, all eyes are set on AMD's next-generation CPU architecture for Ryzen and EPYC CPUs which is codenamed Zen 4. We have heard little about the next-generation core but rumors state that it is going to offer another huge IPC jump and a massive overall performance gain over existing processors.

AMD Ryzen & EPYC CPUs Based on Next-Gen 5nm Zen 4 Cores Rumored To Feature Over 25% IPC Gain

The latest rumor comes from ChipsandCheese whose sources have reported them that Genoa, AMD's next-generation server family, is going to be insanely fast compared to existing AMD EPYC offerings. The source also talks about Zen 3+ and Zen 5 but most of the information that has been shared is related to the Zen 4 core architecture.

As per the rumored information, AMD's Zen 4 core architecture is going to offer a huge leap in IPC. Their sources report that existing Genoa engineering samples with the same number of cores and clocks as Milan CPUs are up to 29% faster. This is a huge jump even when considering the jump to Milan from Rome. The AMD Zen 4 core architecture will be fabricated on TSMC's 5nm process node and is expected to launch sometime in 2022.

Zen 4 is what a lot of people are waiting for, and, if the info I have is accurate, that wait will prove to be even more worth it. It is important to note that the one common thread in all Zen 4 chatter I have heard is resounding positivity. From IPC gains over 25%, a total performance gain of 40%, and even possibly (finally) 5GHz all-core thanks to the new (full node) N5 fabrication at TSMC! Now, I can’t say what is true and what is an over-exaggeration, however I was told from a trusted source that a Genoa engineering sample (Zen 4 server chip) was 29% faster than a Milan (Zen 3) chip with the same core config at the same clocks. Factor this in with what I have heard about the possible clock gains that N5 will enable over N7 and Zen 4 sounds like it is going to be a monster of a CPU. via ChipsandChesse

The overall performance gain for the Genoa CPUs could very well be around 40% considering that the CPUs are going to feature more than just a core architecture upgrade. There will be increased clock speeds and also key improvements to the IMC along with support for faster DDR5 DIMMs and an improved interconnect fabric that will communicate with the several cores. The Zen 4 CPUs are stated to offer an increase in core count which was hinted by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, in a previous interview. The 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs are expected to feature up to 96 cores though we could end up with an even higher number if AMD really wants to push the boundaries in the server CPU segment.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. via Anandtech

There are also details regarding Zen 3+ which will act as an intermediate solution and the first line of chips supported by the brand new AM5 platform. We know that Zen 3+ will act as a refresh of sorts and is internally known as Warhol. It is expected to be fabricated on TSMC's N7 process that is a variant of N7 but utilizes 5 layers of EUV. So while it ain't technically a new node, it will offer a range of improvements, and the source reports that we can expect nominal IPC gains of 4-7% and that alone is better than the 3% IPC gains we got with Zen+.

Lastly, for Zen 5, the information is based on a less reliable source, reports ChipsandCheese. The CPUs will offer another massive IPC gain which will be 2.5-3 times the IPC of Zen 1. That looks like one huge goal to achieve but given what AMD has achieved so far with Zen, nothing seems too impossible for the red team. Again, treat this information with a grain of salt but we will keep you updated as we hear more about AMD's next-generation CPU architectures for Ryzen & EPYC CPUs.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2017-2022)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (4) / Zen 3+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3 Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 64/128 TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 7000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022