AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael-H’ Next-Gen & High Performance Laptops Rumored To Feature Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 series high-end laptops with Zen 4 cores are aiming to become the ultimate mobile platform when they launch around late 2022 or early 2023 based on info in the latest leaks.

According to rumors from NNNiceMing and Greymon55, it looks like AMD is planning two distinct lineups of mobile chips based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt lineup is expected to include Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 cores while the next-generation lineup is expected to offer Zen 4 cores.

As far as I know, Raphael-H does have 16c,and it's not the same thing as Phoenix-H.👀 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) October 18, 2021

zen4 16c notebook — niceming (@NNNiceMing) October 17, 2021

Now according to the rumor, AMD is expected to launch its Zen 4 core architecture not only for the Phoenix APU lineup which will be aimed at low-power and high-end mobility platforms but there's also a higher-end segment that will be known as Raphael-H and that too will be powered by Zen 4 cores. The AMD Raphael codename has been specific to the desktop AM5 platform ever since it got leaked. But the latest rumors tell us that Raphael be headed to high-performance laptops too with Raphael-H chips.

Not much is known but we do know that just like Rembrandt and Phoenix, the Raphael chips will also offer integrated graphics support though they might carry a lower number of CUs running at higher clocks compared to their standard APU counterparts. The Raphael-H chips are said to offer up to 16 Zen 4 cores which will put AMD's mobility lineup on par with their desktop offerings. The existing lineup is limited to 8 cores and 16 threads on laptops and that may be true for Phoenix so it makes sense to launch a high core count lineup under the Rapahel-H branding.

AMD's mobility platforms will also be facing some heated competition from Intel who is planning up to 14 core mobility CPUs as a part of their Alder Lake-P lineup. Since Raphael is aiming for a 2022-2023 launch on notebooks, it will likely compete against Raptor Lake-H SKUs which will offer even more efficiency cores. That may raise the core count further for Intel chips and AMD couldn't remain stuck at just 8 cores. Earlier, a leak from GamersNexus did point out 35-65W Raphael chips under the notebook segment. The new platform will offer support for up to 16 cores, 32 threads & 64 MB of L3 cache while being compatible with next-generation standards such as DDR5.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Raphael H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series Family Branding AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node 5nm 5nm 7nm+ 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 7nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBA TBA TBA 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch Q1 2023? Q1 2023? Q1 2022? Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

News Source: Videocardz