AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael-H’ Next-Gen & High Performance Laptops Rumored To Feature Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores
AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 series high-end laptops with Zen 4 cores are aiming to become the ultimate mobile platform when they launch around late 2022 or early 2023 based on info in the latest leaks.
AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael-H' Rumored To Be Featured In High-Performance Laptops With Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores
According to rumors from NNNiceMing and Greymon55, it looks like AMD is planning two distinct lineups of mobile chips based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt lineup is expected to include Zen 3+ and RDNA 2 cores while the next-generation lineup is expected to offer Zen 4 cores.
As far as I know, Raphael-H does have 16c,and it's not the same thing as Phoenix-H.👀
— Greymon55 (@greymon55) October 18, 2021
zen4 16c notebook
— niceming (@NNNiceMing) October 17, 2021
Now according to the rumor, AMD is expected to launch its Zen 4 core architecture not only for the Phoenix APU lineup which will be aimed at low-power and high-end mobility platforms but there's also a higher-end segment that will be known as Raphael-H and that too will be powered by Zen 4 cores. The AMD Raphael codename has been specific to the desktop AM5 platform ever since it got leaked. But the latest rumors tell us that Raphael be headed to high-performance laptops too with Raphael-H chips.
Not much is known but we do know that just like Rembrandt and Phoenix, the Raphael chips will also offer integrated graphics support though they might carry a lower number of CUs running at higher clocks compared to their standard APU counterparts. The Raphael-H chips are said to offer up to 16 Zen 4 cores which will put AMD's mobility lineup on par with their desktop offerings. The existing lineup is limited to 8 cores and 16 threads on laptops and that may be true for Phoenix so it makes sense to launch a high core count lineup under the Rapahel-H branding.
AMD's mobility platforms will also be facing some heated competition from Intel who is planning up to 14 core mobility CPUs as a part of their Alder Lake-P lineup. Since Raphael is aiming for a 2022-2023 launch on notebooks, it will likely compete against Raptor Lake-H SKUs which will offer even more efficiency cores. That may raise the core count further for Intel chips and AMD couldn't remain stuck at just 8 cores. Earlier, a leak from GamersNexus did point out 35-65W Raphael chips under the notebook segment. The new platform will offer support for up to 16 cores, 32 threads & 64 MB of L3 cache while being compatible with next-generation standards such as DDR5.
AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:
|CPU Family Name
|AMD Raphael H-Series
|AMD Phoenix H-Series
|AMD Rembrandt H-Series
|AMD Cezanne-H Series
|AMD Renoir H-Series
|AMD Picasso H-Series
|AMD Raven Ridge H-Series
|Family Branding
|AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series)
|Process Node
|5nm
|5nm
|7nm+
|7nm
|7nm
|12nm
|14nm
|CPU Core Architecture
|Zen 4
|Zen 4
|Zen 3+
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Zen +
|Zen 1
|CPU Cores/Threads (Max)
|16/32?
|8/16?
|8/16
|8/16
|8/16
|4/8
|4/8
|L2 Cache (Max)
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 Cache (Max)
|32 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|8 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Max CPU Clocks
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX)
|4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)
|4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H)
|3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H)
|GPU Core Architecture
|RDNA 2 6nm iGPU
|RDNA 2 6nm iGPU
|RDNA 2 7nm iGPU
|Vega Enhanced 7nm
|Vega Enhanced 7nm
|Vega 14nm
|Vega 14nm
|Max GPU Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|8 CUs (512 cores)
|8 CUs (512 cores)
|10 CUs (640 Cores)
|11 CUs (704 cores)
|Max GPU Clocks
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|TDP (cTDP Down/Up)
|35W-45W (65W cTDP)
|35W-45W (65W cTDP)
|35W-45W (65W cTDP)
|35W -54W(54W cTDP)
|35W-45W (65W cTDP)
|12-35W (35W cTDP)
|35W-45W (65W cTDP)
|Launch
|Q1 2023?
|Q1 2023?
|Q1 2022?
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
News Source: Videocardz
