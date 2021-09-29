AMD Navi 33 RDNA 3 GPU For Next-Gen Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Allegedly Features 4096 Cores

In a new rumor from Greymon55, it looks like AMD's RDNA 3 based Navi 33 GPU which will power the next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards will feature fewer cores than expected at first.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' Navi 33 GPU Rumored To Feature 4096 Cores But Performance Faster Than Navi 21

Previously, Greymon55 had stated up to 5120 cores or 20 WGP's on the RDNA 3 based Navi 33 GPU but his latest information suggests a lower WGP and Core count. But that doesn't mean the overall performance has changed. Despite the lower number, the Navi 33 GPU will be offering faster GPU performance than the Navi 21 GPU which is currently AMD's flagship RDNA 2 chip for the high-end segment.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPUs For Radeon RX 7700 Series

The AMD Navi 33 GPU will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication.

The Navi 33 GCD is expected to feature 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). Each Shader Array was previously expected to be composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 20 total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 160 total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 5120 cores which is the same core count as the RX 6900 XT (Navi 21 XTX GPU).

However, based on the new numbers, the RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPU will feature a total of 16 WGPs or 4096 cores. Now we don't know if this is the particular configuration of the chip itself that's been updated or the new Radeon RX 7000 cards will feature a cut-down configuration of the Navi 33 chips with 1 WGP disabled in each Shader Array.

n33 was designed to be better than the 6900xt, and even if it didn't meet its design goal, its performance was still around 6900xt. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) September 22, 2021

To make things interesting, Kopite7kimi states that Navi 33 is Navi 23's replacement on the GFX11 architecture but we know that Navi 23 only features 2048 cores, half the amount that's allegedly featured on Navi 33. The Navi 23 GPU has been featured on the Radeon RX 6600 series cards so one can assume that Navi 33 will power AMD's RX 7600 series lineup unless AMD wants to move their lineup one tier up with Navi 31 powering RX 7900 series, Navi 32 powering RX 7800 series & Navi 33 powering RX 7700 series. The RX 7600 lineup and below would end up being based on the refreshed 6nm RDNA 2 GPUs as reported here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 (2 per GCD) 6 (3 per GCD) GPU WGPs 40 20 40 (20 per GCD) 60 (30 per GCD) SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40 80

160 (Total) 120

240 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120 5120 7689 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240 15360 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Infinity Cache 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2021? Q4 2021? Q4 2021?

The Navi 33 (RDNA 3) is expected to carry 256 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 2 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 4 32-bit memory controllers for a 128-bit bus interface. This would bring the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series above the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series at a TDP of around 200W. The Navi 33 GPU is expected to be taped out soon & launch is expected around October 2022.

