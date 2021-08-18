  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Rumored To Feature RDNA 3 5nm & RDNA 2 6nm GPUs

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD RDNA 3 Based Navi 31 Flagship Gaming GPU For Radeon RX Graphics Card

AMD might feature both RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 GPUs within its Radeon RX 7000 lineup of graphics cards, as rumored in the latest details posted by Greymon55.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Cards To Utilize Both RDNA 3 and Refreshed RDNA 2 GPUs According To Rumor

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 series family will be a mix of various GPUs based on different designs & architectures. The rumors make it seem like we are looking at a family that will be reminiscent of the Radeon 300 & Fury series.

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne Flagship Benchmarked, Comes Close To Intel’s Core i9-11980HK Tiger Lake Flagship

Based on the details posted by the leaker and summarized by 3DCenter (via Videocardz), it looks like AMD's high-end Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, namely the RX 7900, RX 7800 series, & RX 7700 series is going to utilize GPUs that will be based on the brand new RDNA 3 architecture. It will comprise Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs but it's only Navi 31 and Navi 32 which are going to utilize an MCM architecture whereas Navi 33 will rely on a monolithic design and feature a core count similar to Navi 21 (RDNA 2) at 5120 cores.

However, the mainstream and entry-level configurations won't be utilizing an RDNA 3 architecture but instead, they will be part of an RDNA 2 refresh cycle. This cycle is expected to include Navi 22, Navi 23, & Navi 24 GPUs, all of which are rumored to be fabricated on the 6nm process node. The RDNA 3 GPUs are also expected to mix-match 5nm and 6nm nodes for the various chiplets but the monolithic RDNA 2 GPUs will be using a 6nm node, allowing for slightly higher clocks and efficiency figures. Following is what 3DCenter has speculated the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series family to look like when it launches next year:

Will AMD RDNA3 Graphics Cards Support DisplayPort 2.0?

Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000
Navi 31
valued at $ 1000-1500, possibly Radeon RX 7900 series
Navi 32
valued at $ 600-1000, possibly Radeon RX 7800 series
Navi 21
$ 579-999, Radeon RX 6800/6900 series		 Navi 33
reportedly ~ $ 450, possibly Radeon RX 7700 series
Navi 22
$ 479, Radeon RX 6700 series		 Navi 22  (or 6nm refresh from N22)
valued at $ 350, possibly Radeon RX 7600 series
Navi 23
$ 379, Radeon RX 6600 series		 Navi 23  (or 6nm refresh from N23)
valued at $ 250, possibly Radeon RX 7500 series
Navi 24
valued at $ 200, possibly Radeon RX 6500 series		 Navi 24  (or 6nm refresh from N24)
valued at $ 150, possibly Radeon RX 7400 series

in addition to RDNA 3 details, it is also stated that AMD's RDNA 4 (Navi 4X) GPUs will have a larger SKU family compared to RDNA 3 (Navi 3X). So while AMD could possibly name refreshed RDNA 2 GPUs as Navi 3X GPUs, they won't technically fall within the RDNA 3 family. The first AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are also expected to tape out later this year and we have already detailed the speculated die configurations for both MCM and monolithic Navi 3X GPUs that will go on to power the next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card lineup, here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCMMCM
Shader Engines424 (2 per GCD)6 (3 per GCD)
GPU WGPs402040 (20 per GCD)60 (30 per GCD)
SPs Per WGP128256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 804080
160 (Total)		120
240 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)5120512051207689
Cores (Total)512051201024015360
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Infinity Cache128 MB256 MB384 MB512 MB
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7700 XT?Radeon RX 7900 XT?
TBP330W~200W~300W~400W
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2021?Q4 2021?Q4 2021?

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.

The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPU-powered Radeon RX graphics card lineup is expected to offer up to 3x performance improvement over existing RDNA 2 offerings. It would mark a major leap forward for graphics evolution and now that AMD is already onboard with next-gen technologies such as FSR and Raytracing, expect a very heated next-gen competition between the red and green teams.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon LineupRadeon RX 5000Radeon RX 6000Radeon RX 7000Radeon RX 8000
GPU ArchitectureRDNA 1RDNA 2RDNA 3 / RDNA 2RDNA 4
Process Node7nm7nm5nm/6nm?5nm/3nm?
GPU FamilyNavi 1XNavi 2XNavi 3XNavi 4X
Flagship GPUN/ANavi 21 (5120 SPs)Navi 31 (15360 SPs)Navi 41
High-End GPUNavi 10 (2560 SPs)Navi 22 (2560 SPs)Navi 32 (10240 SPs)Navi 42
Mid-Tier GPUNavi 12 (2560 SPs)Navi 23 (2048 SPs)Navi 33 (5120 SPs)Navi 43
Entry-Tier GPUNavi 14 (1536 SPs)Navi 24 (1024 SPs)Navi 34 (2560 SPs)Navi 44
