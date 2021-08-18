AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Rumored To Feature RDNA 3 5nm & RDNA 2 6nm GPUs

AMD might feature both RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 GPUs within its Radeon RX 7000 lineup of graphics cards, as rumored in the latest details posted by Greymon55.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Cards To Utilize Both RDNA 3 and Refreshed RDNA 2 GPUs According To Rumor

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 series family will be a mix of various GPUs based on different designs & architectures. The rumors make it seem like we are looking at a family that will be reminiscent of the Radeon 300 & Fury series.

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Cezanne Flagship Benchmarked, Comes Close To Intel’s Core i9-11980HK Tiger Lake Flagship

6nm refresh — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 16, 2021

Only N31-33 seems to be the RDNA3 core. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 11, 2021

Based on the details posted by the leaker and summarized by 3DCenter (via Videocardz), it looks like AMD's high-end Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, namely the RX 7900, RX 7800 series, & RX 7700 series is going to utilize GPUs that will be based on the brand new RDNA 3 architecture. It will comprise Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs but it's only Navi 31 and Navi 32 which are going to utilize an MCM architecture whereas Navi 33 will rely on a monolithic design and feature a core count similar to Navi 21 (RDNA 2) at 5120 cores.

However, the mainstream and entry-level configurations won't be utilizing an RDNA 3 architecture but instead, they will be part of an RDNA 2 refresh cycle. This cycle is expected to include Navi 22, Navi 23, & Navi 24 GPUs, all of which are rumored to be fabricated on the 6nm process node. The RDNA 3 GPUs are also expected to mix-match 5nm and 6nm nodes for the various chiplets but the monolithic RDNA 2 GPUs will be using a 6nm node, allowing for slightly higher clocks and efficiency figures. Following is what 3DCenter has speculated the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series family to look like when it launches next year:

Will AMD RDNA3 Graphics Cards Support DisplayPort 2.0?

Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000 Navi 31

valued at $ 1000-1500, possibly Radeon RX 7900 series Navi 32

valued at $ 600-1000, possibly Radeon RX 7800 series Navi 21

$ 579-999, Radeon RX 6800/6900 series ➔ Navi 33

reportedly ~ $ 450, possibly Radeon RX 7700 series Navi 22

$ 479, Radeon RX 6700 series ➔ Navi 22 (or 6nm refresh from N22)

valued at $ 350, possibly Radeon RX 7600 series Navi 23

$ 379, Radeon RX 6600 series ➔ Navi 23 (or 6nm refresh from N23)

valued at $ 250, possibly Radeon RX 7500 series Navi 24

valued at $ 200, possibly Radeon RX 6500 series ➔ Navi 24 (or 6nm refresh from N24)

valued at $ 150, possibly Radeon RX 7400 series

in addition to RDNA 3 details, it is also stated that AMD's RDNA 4 (Navi 4X) GPUs will have a larger SKU family compared to RDNA 3 (Navi 3X). So while AMD could possibly name refreshed RDNA 2 GPUs as Navi 3X GPUs, they won't technically fall within the RDNA 3 family. The first AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are also expected to tape out later this year and we have already detailed the speculated die configurations for both MCM and monolithic Navi 3X GPUs that will go on to power the next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card lineup, here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 (2 per GCD) 6 (3 per GCD) GPU WGPs 40 20 40 (20 per GCD) 60 (30 per GCD) SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40 80

160 (Total) 120

240 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120 5120 7689 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240 15360 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Infinity Cache 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2021? Q4 2021? Q4 2021?

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.

The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPU-powered Radeon RX graphics card lineup is expected to offer up to 3x performance improvement over existing RDNA 2 offerings. It would mark a major leap forward for graphics evolution and now that AMD is already onboard with next-gen technologies such as FSR and Raytracing, expect a very heated next-gen competition between the red and green teams.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon Lineup Radeon RX 5000 Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000 Radeon RX 8000 GPU Architecture RDNA 1 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 / RDNA 2 RDNA 4 Process Node 7nm 7nm 5nm/6nm? 5nm/3nm? GPU Family Navi 1X Navi 2X Navi 3X Navi 4X Flagship GPU N/A Navi 21 (5120 SPs) Navi 31 (15360 SPs) Navi 41 High-End GPU Navi 10 (2560 SPs) Navi 22 (2560 SPs) Navi 32 (10240 SPs) Navi 42 Mid-Tier GPU Navi 12 (2560 SPs) Navi 23 (2048 SPs) Navi 33 (5120 SPs) Navi 43 Entry-Tier GPU Navi 14 (1536 SPs) Navi 24 (1024 SPs) Navi 34 (2560 SPs) Navi 44