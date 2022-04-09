AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Navi 33 Graphics Card Detailed: 6nm RDNA GPU, 8 GB GDDR6, Equal To RX 6900 XT In Rasterization & Faster In Raytracing, Around 200W Power & Higher Efficiency Than NVIDIA Lovelace

The latest details of AMD's mid-range Navi 33 GPU based on the RDNA 3 architecture that will power the Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card have been detailed by Moore's Law is Dead in his latest video.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Card To Utilize Navi 33 RDNA 3 GPU With Equal To 6900 XT Rasterization, Faster in Raytracing And Higher Efficiency Than NVIDIA Lovelace

The AMD RDNA 3 GPU lineup will consist of both monolithic and multi-chiplet solutions. The Navi 33 GPU is considered a mid-range chip and is an optimization of the Navi 21 GPU on the newer RDNA 3 architecture. It is based on a 6nm monolithic design and should measure between 360-460mm2. That's an 11 to 30 percent reduction in die area compared to the Navi 21 GPU which is powering the high-end Radeon RX 6000 lineup and features a die size of 520mm2. Key features of the Navi 33 GPU are going to be:

TSMC 6nm process node (Monolithic GPU design)

RDNA 3 graphics core (Increased clocks/efficiency)

8 GB GDDR6 Memory Optimized Across a 128-bit bus

Faster GDDR6 Memory Speeds

Rasterization Performance Equal or Greater Than RX 6900 XT

Ray tracing Performance Greater Than RX 6900 XT

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPUs For Radeon RX 7700 Series

The AMD Navi 33 GPU will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication.

AMD Navi 33 GPU Architectural Design 'Rumored'

The Navi 33 GCD is expected to feature 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). Each Shader Array was previously expected to be composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 20 total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 160 total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 5120 cores which is the same core count as the RX 6900 XT (Navi 21 XTX GPU).

However, based on the new numbers, the RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPU will feature a total of 16 WGPs or 4096 cores. Now we don't know if this is the particular configuration of the chip itself that's been updated or the new Radeon RX 7000 cards will feature a cut-down configuration of the Navi 33 chips with 1 WGP disabled in each Shader Array. It is stated that a lot of structures of RDNA 3 are larger, smaller, or entirely different than RDNA 3 which makes the architecture a brand new design rather than an RDNA 2 revision.

Navi 33 is essentially going to be a Navi 23 replacement on the GFX11 architecture and we know that Navi 23 only features 2048 cores, half the amount that's allegedly featured on Navi 33. The Navi 23 GPU has been featured on the Radeon RX 6600 series cards so one can assume that Navi 33 will power AMD's RX 7600 series lineup unless AMD wants to move their lineup one tier up with Navi 31 powering RX 7900 series, Navi 32 powering RX 7800 series & Navi 33 powering RX 7700 series. The RX 7600 lineup and below would end up being based on the refreshed 6nm RDNA 2 GPUs as reported here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 (2 per GCD) 6 (3 per GCD) GPU WGPs 40 20 40 (20 per GCD) 60 (30 per GCD) SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40 80

160 (Total) 120

240 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120 5120 7689 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240 15360 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Infinity Cache 128 MB 128-256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022?

AMD Navi 33 GPU Features, Pricing, Performance 'Rumored'

The Navi 33 (RDNA 3) is expected to carry 128-256 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU would also feature 2 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 4 32-bit memory controllers for a 128-bit bus interface. Since the memory has been reduced by half compared to the 6900 XT, the card will offer lower power consumption. It will also help AMD reduce the cost in the BOM and offer cards with this performance range in the $400-$500 US bracket.

As for performance, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT based on the Navi 33 GPU is expected to offer a 6900 XT class or better performance in ray tracing but given the reduced memory design, it will take a hit as the resolution increases. So the card would be faster at around 1080p and similar at 1440p but will end up equal or slower at 4K and higher due to the 8 GB VRAM limitation. Raytracing is expected to be a strong suit with the card offering higher than 6900 XT performance. Now 8 GB might sound like a downgrade versus the 6900 XT but given the pricing, it might actually end up as a great decision that not only reduces costs but also allows the card to be made in larger quantities without the worry of GDDR6 supply.

This would bring the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series above the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series at a TDP of around 200W (180-230W). There's also talk about the PCIe interface being Gen 5.0 along with an x8 link and that doesn't seem like something to worry about since Gen 4 and Gen 3 x8 links can feed the card with enough bandwidth. Efficiency will be a really strong suite of AMD's RDNA 3 and the red team is going to have a significant lead over NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 'Ada Lovelace' lineup which is expected to be very power-hungry but there are some things cooking up at the green team too which we might hear soon from reliable leakers.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon Lineup Radeon RX 5000 Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000 Radeon RX 8000 GPU Architecture RDNA 1 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 / RDNA 2 RDNA 4 Process Node 7nm 7nm 5nm/6nm? 5nm/3nm? GPU Family Navi 1X Navi 2X Navi 3X Navi 4X Flagship GPU N/A Navi 21 (5120 SPs) Navi 31 (15360 SPs) Navi 41 High-End GPU Navi 10 (2560 SPs) Navi 22 (2560 SPs) Navi 32 (10240 SPs) Navi 42 Mid-Tier GPU Navi 12 (2560 SPs) Navi 23 (2048 SPs) Navi 33 (5120 SPs) Navi 43 Entry-Tier GPU Navi 14 (1536 SPs) Navi 24 (1024 SPs) Navi 34 (2560 SPs) Navi 44

AMD Navi 31 & Navi 32 'High-End Radeon RX 7000' GPU Teaser

In the end, MLID has also shared what seems to be the first look at the high-end AMD Navi 31 and Navi 32 GPUs with MCM design and the respective Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card which are seemingly going to feature high-end liquid-cooled designs out of the box. The card render shown is a dual 8-pin design with a dual-slot design and a 120mm AIO cooling solution. MLID has stated that he will share more details on these products in Part two of the ongoing AMD RDNA 3 leaks.