AMD RDNA 3 Navi 32 GPU For Radeon RX 7700 XT & Navi 33 GPU For Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics Cards Detailed

After the Navi 31 GPU die, the RDNA 3 based Navi 32 GPU for the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT & Navi 33 GPU for Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics cards have been detailed too. The details once again are reported and visualized as GPU block diagrams by Olrak over at Twitter.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 32 & Navi 33 GPUs Detailed - Would Power Next-Gen Radeon RX 7700 XT & RX 7600 XT Graphics Cards

The AMD RDNA 3 lineup will consist of both monolithic and MCM GPUs that would power the next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. We have been hearing reports that the Navi 3X graphics chips will be taping out soon so it's too early to tell if the information is used to visualize these dies is reliable or not but they do come from sources who have been quite accurate with their leaks so it is wise to read these details with a pinch of salt.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 32 GPUs For Radeon RX 7700 Series

The AMD Navi 32 GPU will be one of the two MCM GPUs featured in the RDNA 3 lineup. The GPU will feature two GCD's (Graphics Compute Dies) and a singular MCD (Multi-Cache Die). The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 31 GPU but has one less Shader Engine across each die. The AMD Navi 32 GCD is expected to utilize TSMC's 5nm process node while the MCD will be based on a 6nm process node. Rumors are that AMD has the option to select between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

Each GCD has 2 Shader Engines (4 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 per GCD / 8 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 20 per GCD / 40 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 160 per GCD / 320 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 5120 cores per GCD and 10,240 cores in total.

The Navi 32 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 384 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 3 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 6 32-bit memory controllers for a 192-bit bus interface.

This would bring the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 series above the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series, offering one big leap in graphics horsepower in games. This would also pump up the power numbers as the RX 6700 XT is currently rated at 230W but that could go up to 270-300W.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPUs For Radeon RX 7600 Series

The AMD Navi 33 GPU will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication.

The Navi 33 GCD has 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 20 total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 160 total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 5120 cores which is the same core count as the RX 6900 XT (Navi 21 XTX GPU).

The Navi 33 (RDNA 3) is expected to carry 256 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 2 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 4 32-bit memory controllers for a 128-bit bus interface. This would bring the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series above the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series at a TDP of around 200W.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7800/7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs. Following is the expected performance increase:

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 (2 per GCD) 6 (3 per GCD) GPU WGPs 40 20 40 (20 per GCD) 60 (30 per GCD) SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40 80

160 (Total) 120

240 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120 5120 7689 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240 15360 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Infinity Cache 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2021? Q4 2021? Q4 2021?

The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPU-powered Radeon RX graphics card lineup is expected to offer up to 3x performance improvement over existing RDNA 2 offerings. It would mark a major leap forward for graphics evolution and now that AMD is already onboard with next-gen technologies such as FSR and Raytracing, expect a very heated next-gen competition between the red and green teams.