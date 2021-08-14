AMD Grows Its CPU Market & Revenue Share in Q2 2021, Server & Notebook Segments Post Big Wins & Achieve 14-Year High

AMD has achieved some big wins in terms of market share and revenue share in Q2 2021 based on the latest numbers provided by Mercury Research. The company has also achieved the highest CPU market share in 14 years, breaking past the 20% barrier.

AMD's CPU Market Share Hits 14-Year High As Company Breaks Past 20% Overall x86 Share Against Intel

From the numbers provided by Mercury Research, it can be seen that AMD gained +1.8 points over the previous quarter leading to a 22.5% market share this quarter. This brings AMD's current share to a 14-year high against Intel who currently stands at a 77.5% share but has been in a decline ever since AMD launched its Zen CPU architecture. Compared to the previous year, AMD achieved a +4.2 point jump over Intel which is undoubtedly impressive.

AMD Q2 2021 x86 CPU Market Share (via Mercury Research):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 AMD Desktop CPU Market Share 17.1% 19.3% 19.3% 20.1% 19.2% 18.6% 18.3% 18.0% 17.1% 17.1% 15.8% 13.0% 12.3% 12.2% AMD Mobility CPU Market Share 20.0% 18.0% 19.0% 20.2% 19.9% 17.1% 16.2% 14.7% 14.1% 13.1% 12.2% 10.9% 8.8% N/A AMD Server CPU Market Share 9.50% 8.9% 7.1% 6.6% 5.8% 5.1% 4.5% 4.3% 3.4% 2.9% 4.2% 1.6% 1.4% N/A AMD Overall x86 CPU Market Share 22.5% 20.7% 21.7% 22.4% 18.3% 14.8% 15.5% 14.6% 13.9% N/A 12.3% 10.6% N/A N/A

Coming to segment-specific market share, the AMD Server and Mobile Division performed well with the Mobile segment-leading with a +1.9 point share which currently sits at 20% against Intel's 80%. In the server segment, we saw a +0.6 point gain for a share that now sits at 9.5% versus Intel's still gargantuan 90.5% share. Finally, we have the desktop share where AMD fell -2.3 points and sits at 17.1% compared to Intel's 82.9%.

It can be seen that AMD has focused its primary efforts on the mobile and server segment while the desktop segment takes a small hit. The company has been facing severe supply constraints & while priority 7nm shipments are going towards EPYC and Ryzen mobile, the Ryzen desktop CPUs are still leading in terms of sales over at major retail outlets.

From a 22.5% market share, AMD was able to gain 16.9% of the total x86 market revenue, 15.8% client, and 11.6% server. The last time AMD was able to achieve revenue share this high was all the way back in 2006-2007. Back in 2019, AMD stated that its goal was to achieve a 10% server share by Q2 2020 and surpass the historical levels on 20-25% market share set by Opteron chips all the way back in 2003. It took the company a little over a year of its intended goal to reach near 10% server share.

This was against Intel with a server CPU portfolio that was weak and relying solely on its older 14nm process node. Intel has definitely laid out a solid plan (on paper) for its server lineup beyond 2021 which appears to be strong but AMD also has a well-formulated plan to tackle that with its next-gen Zen processors. As for the client market, the 7nm supply constraints are the main chains holding the company back. If TSMC and AMD can overcome those, then AMD has no reason to not surpass 20% or even more within a year.