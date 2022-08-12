Menu
AMD EPYC 9654 96-Core “Zen 4” CPU Pictured, Genoa Expected To Launch Alongside Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” Chips

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 12, 2022
AMD's EPYC 9654 CPU which is part of the Zen 4 "Genoa" family and features 96 cores has been pictured by YuuKi_AnS. According to the leaker, the AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" lineup will launch alongside the Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" chips in the coming weeks.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture are planned for an official announcement on the 29th of August with a launch planned for 15th of September. As per the leaker, the AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" Server CPUs are also reportedly going to debut the same day. Now, this isn't a major deal considering both lineups are based on the same Zen 4 core architecture. But I think it would make more sense to have them announced on the same day on the 29th (August) followed by a launch later in the coming month.

Having two products being announced on the same day isn't as difficult to manage than to have two completely different product families launching at once. While the announcement can happen on the same day, the launch might take place a few days apart. Regardless of that, AMD having its EPYC 9000 "Genoa" family being announced as early as August means that they are definitely on schedule and will blow away Intel's Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU lineup which has been delayed to 2023.

AMD EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU Specifications

AMD EPYC 9654 and will be part of the Genoa EPYC 9000 series family. The CPU will offer a total of 96 cores and 192 threads which is the maximum core count of the Genoa lineup. To get to 96 cores, AMD will be incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. This is an increase of 50% in cores and thread count versus the Milan-X 64 core and 128 thread parts. But this isn't the flagship SKU as that title is held by the EPYC 9664 which we also detailed here.

AMD's retail ready EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU with 96 Zen 4 cores has been pictured. (Image Credits: YuuKi_AnS)
In addition to the release dates, AMD's EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU has also been pictured. This is a retail-ready chip and has the proper SKU name etched on the IHS. The AMD EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU will feature 32 MB of L3 cache per CCD which will be shared across all Zen 4 cores within the CCD and a total of 1 MB L2 cache per core. This gives us 384 MB of L3 cache and 96 MB of L2 cache which combine to offer a massive 480 MB of cache pool available on the top SKU. For comparison, the top EPYC Milan CPU, the EPYC 7763, packs 256 MB of L3 (32 MB per CCD) & 32 MB of L2 (512 KB per core) for a total of 288 MB combined cache. That's a 67% increase in the amount of cache alone.

  • AMD EPYC 9654 (Genoa) - 384 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 96 MB L2 (1 MB Per Core) = 480 MB Cache
  • AMD EPYC 7763 (Milan) - 256 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 32 MB L2 (512 KB Per Core) = 288 MB Cache

With that said, AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU lineup for servers is going to offer a huge uplift in performance. We have already seen a partial 128 core / 256 thread configuration defeating all of the current-gen server chips so a 192 core and 384 thread dual-socket configuration is going to shatter some world records for sure. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to enter servers in the next few months.

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU SKUs 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameCores / ThreadsL3 CacheClock SpeedsTDPState
EPYC 966496/192384 MB2.25-2.x GHz400WES
EPYC 9654P96/192384 MB2.0-2.15 GHz360WProduction Ready
EPYC 953464/128256 MB2.3-2.4 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 9454P48/96256 MB2.25-2.35 GHz290WProduction Ready
EPYC 945448/96256 MB2.25-2.35 GHz290WProduction Ready
EPYC 9354P32/64256 MB2.75-2.85 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 935432/64256 MB2.75-2.85 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 933432/64128 MB2.3-2.5 GHz210WProduction Ready
EPYC 9274F24/48256 MB3.4-3.6 GHz320WProduction Ready
EPYC 925424/48128 MB2.4-2.5 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 922424/4864 MB2.15-2.25 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 9174F16/32256 MB3.6-3.8 GHz320WProduction Ready
EPYC 912416/3264 MB2.6-2.7 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 9000 (ES)96/192384 MB2.0-2.15 GHz320-400WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)84/168384 MB2.0 GHz290WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)64/128256 MB2.5-2.65 GHz320-400WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)48/96256 MB3.2-3.4 GHz360WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)32/64256 MB3.2-3.4 GHz320WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)32/64256 MB2.7-2.85 GHz260WES

