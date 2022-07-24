AMD EPYC 9664 Is The Flagship Zen 4 “Genoa” CPU – Dominating Intel’s Xeon With 96 Cores, 192 Threads, 480 MB Cache, 3.8 GHz Clocks, 400W TDP

A few weeks ago, we reported the first and full specifications of AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU family based on the Zen 4 core architecture and now Yuuki_AnS has reported the flagship EPYC 9000 SKU, the EPYC 9664.

AMD's Top EPYC 9664 "Genoa" CPU Rocks Up To 96 Cores, 192 Threads, 480 MB Cache & 400W TDP

Starting with the details, AMD has already announced that EPYC Genoa would be compatible with the new SP5 platform which brings a new socket so SP3 compatibility would exist up till EPYC Milan. The EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs would also feature support for new memory and new capabilities like 12-channel DDR5-5200 memory support, 128 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes Per CPU, & up to 700W TDP limits for the LGA 6096 "SP5" socket.

AMD Genoa EPYC 9664

96Core/192Thread TDP：400w

2.25GHz - 2.XGHz - 3.8GHz(ES)

---

This should be the flagship model ... — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 23, 2022

Now for the details of the flagship part, the leaker reports that it will be known as the AMD EPYC 9664 and will be part of the Genoa EPYC 9000 series family. The CPU will offer a total of 96 cores and 192 threads which is the maximum core count of the Genoa lineup. To get to 96 cores, AMD will be incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. This is an increase of 50% in cores and thread count versus the Milan-X 64 core and 128 thread parts.

The AMD EPYC 9664 "Genoa" CPU will feature 32 MB of L3 cache per CCD which will be shared across all Zen 4 cores within the CCD and a total of 1 MB L2 cache per core. This gives us 384 MB of L3 cache and 96 MB of L2 cache which combine to offer a massive 480 MB of cache pool available on the top SKU. For comparison, the top EPYC Milan-X CPU, the EPYC 7773X, packs 256 MB of L3 (32 MB per CCD) & 32 MB of L2 (512 KB per core) for a total of 288 MB combined cache. That's a 67% increase in the amount of cache alone.

AMD EPYC 9664 (Genoa) - 384 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 96 MB L2 (1 MB Per Core) = 480 MB Cache

- 384 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 96 MB L2 (1 MB Per Core) = 480 MB Cache AMD EPYC 773X (Milan-X) - 256 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 32 MB L2 (512 KB Per Core) = 288 MB Cache

As for the clock speeds, only ES specs are mentioned which show the base clock set around 2.25 GHz and a boost clock of up to 3.8 GHz. The all-core boost frequency should be in the 2 GHz range considering there are a total of 96 cores. For comparison, the EPYC 7773X has a base clock of 2.2 GHz and a boost clock of up to 3.5 GHz. So despite the higher number of cores, the Genoa chip is going to offer higher clock speeds. The TDP for the chip is set to be rated at 400W and do keep in mind that this is not the upper power limit. As we have seen with previously leaked samples, the EPYC Genoa CPUs can hit up to 750-800W power draw at max.

With that said, AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU lineup for servers is going to offer a huge uplift in performance. We have already seen a partial 128 core / 256 thread configuration defeating all of the current-gen server chips so a 192 core and 384 thread dual-socket configuration is going to shatter some world records for sure. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU SKUs 'Preliminary' Specs: